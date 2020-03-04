Third edition of Gender Equality Summit to be hosted by GCNI

Global Compact Network India (GCNI) – A local arm of United Nations Global Compact, New York announced the third edition of its Gender Equality Summit, 2020 scheduled to be held at The Park, New Delhi on March 6th, 2020.

The theme of GCNI Gender Equality Summit (GES) 2020 is ‘India Inc for Generation Equality: Decade of Action’. Carrying forward the momentum built on two previous summits held in 2018 and 2019, the GES 2020 will focus on highlighting the role of the current generation in accelerating the gender equality agenda amongst India Inc. The theme for GES 2020 is aligned with the theme for International Women’s Day (8 March) 2020 ‘I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women’s Rights’.

Marking the 25th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, the year 2020 represents an unmissable opportunity to mobilize global action to achieve gender equality and human rights of all women and girls. ‘Generation Equality’ holds the potential to bring about change – from impacting the lives of rural entrepreneurs to transformation of formal urban workspaces, from policy to design, from institutional to social norms.

GES 2020 will deliberate on how 2020 India Inc can channel learnings and resources to mobilize and converge greater action towards gender equality, and gender neutrality across industries and sectors. GES 2020 will call on and bring together thought leaders from the Corporate Sector, Governments, not-for-profits and community at large to discuss how gender equality impacts work, and how the future of work would in turn impact gender equality in years to come.

This summit builds from the Goal 5 of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs) to unite India, as it calls for action from the Private Sector, Governments, not-for-profits and community at large. As we step into the next decade, this summit is a platform for discussing the issues in the current day and what is required to ensure gender equality in the years to come.

Key Takeaways

1. Gain insights on emerging trends on gender equality through the lens of Generation 2020

2. Understand the necessities concerning workplace enablement practices for working women in the formal and informal space cutting across generations

3. Deliberate on how to confront traditional norms around gender that are difficult to break

4. Identify the role of young women entrepreneurs in addressing cultural barriers in India

5. Determine focus areas of partnerships for aligning long term business and sustainability goals with the gender equality agenda

At the Summit, a theme paper on Rethinking Gender Representation across Value Chains will also be launched in association with Grant Thornton India.

The Summit will have participants including CEOs, CXOs, and Heads of Corporate organizations including the Public Sector besides representatives from Academia, Civil Society and UN entities from across India. The participants will seek for solutions and formulate corrective actions on Gender Equality and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), agreed by 195 countries of the United Nations.

Ms. Vaishali Sinha, Chair GES 2020 Chief Sustainability, CSR & Communication Officer, ReNew Power will chair the summit.

Other renowned personalities who will be gracing the event include;

· Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Cabinet Minister for Jal Shakti, Department of Water Resources River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation, GoI

· Lise Kingo* CEO & Executive Director, United Nations Global Compact, New York

· Nishtha Satyam, Deputy Representative, UN Women MCO for India, Bhutan, Maldives, and Sri Lanka

· Anjali Singh, MD, Deutsche Bank

· Shweta Rajpal Kohli, Country Director, Public Policy & Government Affairs, Salesforce, India & South Asia

· Anand Vijay Jha, Vice President and Head- Corporate Affairs Public Policy, Communications and Sustainability, Walmart India

· Raj Seshadri, President, Data and Services, Mastercard

· Kaku Nakhate, President & Country Head India Bank of America

· Gowri Ishwaran, CEO, The Global Education & Leadership Foundation (tGELF)

· Dr Alka Mittal, Director-HR, ONGC

· Shelly Singh, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer, People Strong

· Shaili Chopra, Founder, She the People TV

*TBC

Event Details:

Date: Friday, 6th March 2020

Time: 9 am onwards

Venue: The Park, New Delhi