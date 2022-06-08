Third Wave Coffee marks the opening of its 50th store at Lavelle Road

*The new flagship store also features a live roastery that is a delight to all your senses. The premium brand plans to take the aroma of its specially-curated Arabica coffee, range of milk and non-milk beverages, baked goodies and freshly prepared food to 10+ Indian cities by 2023.*

Bangalore: June 08, 2022 -Not one, but two exciting news from Third Wave Coffee this month. The café, which has created a niche for itself in the Indian Coffee scene has now opened doors to its Flagship store in Bangalore, at Lavelle Road.

Spread across 2,300 sq.ft., the flagship outlet emanates a cozy warmth with its modern and minimalistic interiors and the sensory aroma of coffee welcoming each visitor. One of the most loved cafés Third Wave Coffee is 27 outlets strong in Bangalore and has 50+ outlets spread all across the country, including cities like Delhi, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Pune, Chandigarh, and Coonoor. With further expansion plans, Third Wave Coffee continues to create a strong community of coffee aficionados.

“It’s a proud moment for the brand to open our 50th cafe in India and our flagship at an iconic location in Bengaluru. It’s a one-of-a-kind cafe that transcends the customer experience – from the coffee roastery to the range of specially curated coffee and beverage pairings, this TWC store is a must-visit for all coffee patrons. Our thoughtfully put-together menu of savory and sweet food products & specialty coffee continues to delight customers. Lavelle Road has been the home for several Indian and international brands in Bengaluru, and we are excited to launch TWC here.” said Ayush Bathwal Co-Founder, Third Wave Coffee.

Popular for its freshly prepared iconic beverages like Classic Cappuccino, Signature Filter Kaapi, and Classic Cold Coffee created by their talented baristas, the café also serves freshly prepared delicious eats like Hummus & Pita Platter, Baked Chili Cheese Toast, and fresh bakes like Cinnamon Cream Cheese Roll to Banana Walnut Tea Cake.

What’s more? The Flagship store also features a live roastery. The aim is to provide a recognizable identity for the flagship space, which is as comfortable as a cup of Cappuccino, subtly highlighting the coffee and elevating the whole cafe experience.

The coffee foam beige walls and repetitive use of signature terracotta tile create an ownable visual identity that intuitively reminds one of coffee. While there is a single primary color, the many textural differences add movement. We wanted the customers to explore and discover their favorite spots, so the space is designed for different personas – workers, friends, family, and those who just want to enjoy a cup of delicious coffee.

The Roastery is introduced up-front, parallel to the main bar counter, while the outdoors offers a snug atmosphere, and is modeled after the Laal Bagh botanical gardens providing local context. A library corner, a central amorphous bench seating, and comfortable yet stylish furniture blend well with the interior on the second floor. Other details, including the mug shot wall and the floating mocha display, bring forth the three principal design intentions – Coffee, Compassion, and Community.