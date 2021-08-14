This 75th Independence Day, Dalmia Bharat Group & Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series pay tribute to the unwavering Indian spirit with ‘Mauka Hai

As India celebrates Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Dalmia Bharat Group & Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series brings audiences a special song this 75th Independence Day. Titled ‘Mauka Hai’, the song is sung by B Praak, composed by Rochak Kohli and penned by Manoj Muntashir.

‘Mauka Hai’ is a song dedicated to the unwavering spirit of 136 crores Indians. This song celebrates the achievement of unsung heroes of today from different fields there by motivating others to aspire, perspire and achieve their dreams and build India of their dreams by 2047.

This inspiring music video also features some of the most inspiring icons from different age groups and walks of life who’ve put India on the map including Olympic weightlifting champ – ‘Mirabai Chanu’, Olympic badminton champ – ‘PV Sindhu’, ‘Hima Das’- the first-ever Gold Medalist Indian athlete, ‘Advait Kolarkar’ – the world’s youngest painter, Guinness Book of World Record Holder- ‘Tiluck Keisam’ , gymnast ‘Deepa Karmarkar’, the world’s fastest piano player – ‘Lydian Nadhaswaram’, young paleontologist – ‘Aswatha Biju’, IPS officer – ‘Chhaya Sharma’, the youngest writer – ‘Abhijeeta Gupta’, Gold Medalist and World Record holder – ‘Pooja Bishnoi’, ‘Yatharth Murthy’ who sang the national anthem of 112 countries, Indian mathematician wizard – ‘Anand Kumar’, child shooting sensation – ‘Abhinav Shaw’ and several others.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Puneet Dalmia, Managing Director, Dalmia Bharat Group, said, “The Mauka hai music video is a testament to the youth of our country that salutes their achievements in diverse fields and seeks to inspire every Indian to rise to the occasion with unity and pride. As a ‘young’ nation, our resilience and undying fighting spirit in the face of adversity, clearly shows that we have what it takes to become a global superpower. We are delighted to associate with T-Series for this music video as a tribute to our youth’s unwavering dedication. The song also reflects the unflinching commitment and hard work of Dalmia Bharat Group over the decades towards nation-building.”

Says head honcho of T-Series, Bhushan Kumar, “Everyone will feel an immense sense of pride after watching ‘Mauka Hai’. It’s an out-and-out tribute to not only those icons that have inspired us and made us proud but to every Indian who perseveres to do better.”

Adds lyricist Manoj Muntashir, “Mauka Hai is something every Indian will relate to and be inspired by. It’s about pushing the limits and having a never-say-never attitude which defines the spirit of this country.”

Says composer Rochak Kohli, “It’s wonderful to collaborate with Bhushanji and B Praak on this track. We’ve tried to do justice to Manoj Muntashir’s hard-hitting lyrics and make ‘Mauka Hai’ an Independence Day track which is loved and remembered.”

‘Mauka Hai’ is here for all to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav on T-Series’ YouTube channel.