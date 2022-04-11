This Baisakhi, Feast On Punjabi Delicacies At Iconic Dhaba In The Claridges

New Delhi, April 11, 2022: With aromatic food and spices Dhaba at The Claridges brings in authentic Punjabi flavours along with a beautifully themed ambience to celebrate the auspicious festival of Baisakhi.

Baisakhi is a festival celebrated with great zeal and zest to mark the first day of vaisakh, which signifies the beginning of the solar year. This festival is celebrated with enthusiasm not only by Punjabis, but also by South Indians and Assamese, and no celebration would be complete without palatable festive food and beverages.

From appetizers to main dishes, refreshers to desserts, the restaurant’s specially curated menu also offers few delicious A la carte options. Jalandhar mutton seekh, Bhatti de kukkkad, Dahi gujjia, Kadhai Jheenga, Ajwain machi curry, Malai Palak kofte, and Rajma Rasilla are some of the dishes in the ambrosial menu. Chatti wali lassi, Matha, Shikanji, Ambi Panna, and Thandai are the restaurant’s refreshing drinks that are ideal for the summer and Baisakhi. To end the amazing meal on a sweet note patrons can choose from traditional sumptuous desserts such as Mewa wala malai puda which is a devourable pancake with saffron syrup served with rabri, Kheer with dry fruits and Kulfi with garnished pistachios.

Baisakhi celebrations at Dhaba is a gastronomic experience with the restaurant’s perfect Punjabi vibes and flavours, which can be savoured with friends and family while soaking up the Baisakhi spirit.

Details:

Venue: Dhaba in The Claridges New Delhi

Date: 12th April 2022 to 17th April 2022

Timings: Lunch- 12:30 pm – 2:45 pm

Dinner- 7:00 pm – 11:30 pm