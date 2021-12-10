This Christmas, surprise your loved ones with thoughtfully-curated gifts that will uplift their festive spirits

It is that wonderful time of the year when we light up our homes with fairy lights and welcome the Christmas Cheer that is enough to lift even the melancholic moods. It is that season of warmth and joy when we gather with our loved ones to decorate the Christmas tree whilst listening to Christmas carols with a cup of Hot Chocolate. This feeling further becomes exhilarating when our secret Santa leaves a gift under the tree for us! This Christmas, go beyond the traditional gifts and express your unconditional love through an experience that your loved ones will cherish forever. We have curated out-of-box gifting ideas that will elevate your loved ones’ Christmas spirit.

REEBOK

Encourage your loved ones to opt for a healthier and fitter lifestyle and focus on the healthy balance they’ve been striving for by gifting them these incredible kicks!

Floatride Energy & Liquifect: Backed by performance, accessibility, and sustainability, Floatride Energy & Liquifect feature enhanced attributes, creating a high-performance running shoe that is perfect for any type of run. Since the running season is upon us, these shoes are the perfect Christmas gift for those looking to reignite their outdoor fitness routine.

Reebok Apparel: A perfect combination of style & fitness, Reebok Apparel is designed to support dedicated workouts. These select athleisure ensure a secure fit and effectively wicks moisture away from the skin, helping your loved ones stay dry and comfortable while they train or go for a run.

JAIPUR RUGS

Looking for a gift that is so special that it becomes an heirloom? A hand-knotted rug by Jaipur Rugs, made up of over two million hand-tied knots is the perfect gift for close friend or family this festive occasion.

Archetpype in collaboration with Abin Chaudhary: The collection is an amalgamation of Jaipur Rugs’ decades of craftsmanship with Abin Chaudhuri’s vision and design aesthetic drawing inspiration from architecture in different epochs i.e., Ancient, Vintage, Modern, Brutalist and Contemporary and embodies the soul of architecture through elemental forms made by hand.

Freedom Manchaha Collection: Jaipur Rugs has worked with close to 100 inmates across Jaipur Jails to provide them with meaningful and fulfilling work by teaching them the art of carpet weaving. The Freedom Manchaha collection is an ode to these inmates who want to express themselves creatively and still support their families through the odds.

PERNOD RICARD INDIA

With Christmas around the corner, raise a toast to the festive spirits and good times with your friends and family.

Chivas XV: Chivas XV, a 15-year-old blend, is created to be enjoyed as part of a high-energy, celebratory moment. The eye-catching gold bottle that stands out from the crowd during moments of celebration will be the perfect festive gift to your loved ones.

Absolut Grapefruit: Created with 100% natural flavors and no added sugar, Absolut Grapefruit is perfect for today’s progressive and health-conscious people who are always on a lookout for something new, exciting and free from anything artificial.

Monkey47: Produced in the Black Forest region of Germany, Monkey47 is one of the most aromatic gins one can find. The accents of lime, fleshy berries and a woody forest floor give the gin both levity and depth. The fresh and exuberant Monkey 47 will surely become a favorite for those who are experimental and modern yet very evolved.

Jameson Black Barrel: Award-winning Jameson Black Barrel is a Triple distilled, twice charred Irish Whiskey that has intensified aromas of butterscotch, fudge and creamy toffee with nutty notes and the smooth sweetness of spice and vanilla.

Beefeater London Dry Gin: A quintessential London dry gin made with big juniper character and strong citrus notes, this is an authentic London dry for those that enjoy the real taste of gin.

Oaken Glow: Distilled in copper stills and then aged in the seasoned oak casks, which lend a unique hue to the whiskey adding to the glow. With the mellowness of fine Indian grain spirit, what emerges is a whisky whose warmth glows deeper as the evening deepens, hence rendering a distinct glow to the bottle.

JIMMY’S COCKTAILS

This festive season, gift your loved ones a chance to celebrate the festivities right in the comfort of their homes!

The New Jimmy’s Festive Gift Pack, 2nd Edition: An ideal gift for friends and family this Christmas, it’s guaranteed to elevate any festive get-together with the complete home cocktail solution.

AMAZON FASHION & BEAUTY

This Christmas spread happiness with exquisite fashion and beauty gifts that will truly be a hit with your loved ones!

Smart & comfy Sweatshirt: This winter season, add style and comfort to your wardrobe with these trendy sweatshirts. Pair them with slim-fit denim for a casual outing or joggers to bring the hipster out in you.

Recommendations:

Van Heusen Woman Women Hooded Sweatshirt

Levi’s Women Sweatshirt

ONLY Women’s Cotton Sweatshirt

Bold & Bright Lips – A red lipstick can never go wrong. A dark red, hot pink or deep mocha lipstick should be your best friend for this Christmas season. Gift these shades as they match well with any party outfit that you may choose to wear.

Recommendations:

Maybelline New York Color Sensational Creamy Matte Lipstick

SUGAR Cosmetics Matte As Hell Crayon Lipstick

Lakme Forever Matte Liquid Lip Colour

Tassle Earrings: Nothing beats the glamour of wearing bold coloured tassels at a Christmas party! These eye-catching statement pieces go well with everything from a red bodycon dress to a pair of skinny denims.

Recommendations:

Voylla Rabaari Asymmetrical Tassels Earrings

Shining Diva Fashion Latest Bohemian Tassel Earrings

Shining Diva Fashion Non-precious Metal and Crystal Tassel Earrings

BLUE TOKAI COFFEE ROASTERS

Whether your friends and family are just starting out on their coffee journey or you are looking for something to excite the coffee connoisseurs in your group, rest assured, Blue Tokai has something for everyone.

Premium Coffee Festive Bundle: The Premium Coffee Festive Bundle comes with a 250g coffee pouch along with 2 ceramic cups that are ideal for sharing your coffee experience. The gift box also includes Armatuer’s exquisitely crafted Shot Glass Candle that adds rich, aromatic tones to your festivities. You can choose your preferred grind and add a personalized note to the gift box at checkout.

Cold Brew cans by Blue Tokai – Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters, India’s largest specialty coffee brand, launched its much-anticipated Cold Brew cans. The range, which condenses Blue Tokai’s traditional cold brew process and its expertise into a delicious and accessible form, is available in 6 unique flavors, namely Coffee Cherry, Tender Coconut, Passion Fruit, Classic Bold, Classic Light, and the Single Origin from Ratnagiri Estate. With the tagline ‘pairs perfectly with your every day’, the cans are an ideal companion for all daily activities while unlocking the comfort of a cold brew.