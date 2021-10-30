This Diwali claim the golden trading and investing opportunity with TradeSmart, never before seen offers on opening a DEMAT TradingAccount

In the festive occasion of Diwali, an age-old practice of Muhurat Trading performed right after the LaxmiPujan on Diwali, marks as an auspicious beginning for investments.A one-hour window of trading brings with it a promise of a high performing Indian stock market every year. In thisonce in a year good fortune occasion, TradeSmart announces the best offers for its traders and customers to make the most of Muhurat Trading scheduled on 4th November, 6:15 PM to 7:15 PM this year. TradeSmart, a digital-firstpremium discount brokerage platform offersFree DEMAT Account opening plusvouchers worth INR 10000+ on popular brands for new account opening customers valid till November 3, 2021. With an incredible track record of profitable stocks trading and investing, TradeSmart declares an exclusive offer of up to INR 500 cashbackto all customers trading on the Muhurat Trading window on 4th November, 2021.

These best-in-class offers currently in the trading industry has been proposed by the company to encourage customers to trade during this auspicious moment when the sentiments are high –taking the Indian stock market being at its highs, ensuring profitable returns on stocks when bought and sold at suitable timings with well-timed decisions.The Muhurat Trading practice that started in 1957 on the BSE and in 1992 on the NSE is still not known by most Indians and is a lost opportunity to make smart money by trading enthusiasts.

Speaking on this occasion, Vikas Singhania, CEO, TradeSmartsaid, “Since the beginning, we have strived to make sure that our customers are well-informedto make the best possible decisions to earn profits and make the most of every possible opportunity. Our priority is to empower our customers to make correct trading and investment decisions, enrich their portfolio, and evolve during the rapidly changing economic tides. Muhurat Trading trend has flourished through the years, yet it has a lot of untapped potential to increase numbers and volumes of trade. Millions of millennials and Gen Z Indian population are unaware of this incredible opportunity, and TradeSmart aims tointroduce them to this opportune concept.

This year on 4th November, the Muhurat Trading pre-session will occur between 18:00 to 18:08, while the main session is scheduled between 18:15 to 19:15. We are working vigorously to ensure that our clients leverage this opportunity to its fullest potential.”