This Diwali, gift your loved ones DoubleTree by Hilton Pune-Chinchwad’s handpicked Diwali Hampers

Pune, October 22, 2022: The festival that celebrates light, togetherness, and prosperity is here and it is complete only by indulging in lots of mithai and a basket full of dry fruits with your near and dear ones. To brighten this Diwali, DoubleTree by Hilton Pune-Chinchwad has curated delectably ecstatic Diwali hampers that are not just a sensory treat but a gift of pure love and luxury to add extra delight to your magical celebrations.

These extravagant gift hampers and mithai boxes are available in different options. Curated with elegance, the hampers offer an assortment of artisanal mithais, created to suit every guest’s palate. These premium hampers consist of rich and soulful delicacies starting from dry fruits to mithai, to high-end chocolates, rich herbal tea mixes, fine wine collection, pickled olives, signature cookies, and nutritious protein bars. Adding to the festivities you’ll also find painted diyas nestled among these goodies. Every hamper is an embodiment of richness and has a festive element laced in it.

The hamper options available are the Joyous Diwali Hamper, Ecstatic Diwali Hamper, Seasons Diwali Hamper, Euphoric Diwali Hamper, and Boxes of Sweetness.

Make this Diwali a festival of prosperity by spreading happiness, joy, and cheer with your loved ones and gift them DoubleTree by Hilton Pune-Chinchwad’s exquisite Diwali hampers.