This diwali growel’s 1o1 mall goes epic; showcases picture worthy decor depicting the ramayana

Celebrating the victory of good over evil is the ethos of celebrating Diwali as one of the most loved and celebrated festivals of our country. This auspicious time of the year Growel’s 1O1 Mall, suburban Mumbai’s favourite family destination, encourages customers to start a afresh with a positivity and leave all the negativity behind.

The mall’s décor this Diwali is themed on the largest ancient epics in world literature – The Ramayana. Symbolising the triumph of lights over darkness, Growel’s 1O1 has created a mesmerising tunnel of lights to brighten up the mood of the consumers at the entry of the mall. The festivities will continue till November 14, 2021.

The captivating centre piece at the Atrium has the magnificent showcase of the Lord Shri Ram’s journey back to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana and completing his 14 years of exile with the life-size idols of Lord Shri Ram along with Sita Devi and Lakshman on the Pushpak Vaahan surrounded by clouds, and Shri Hanuman also flying alongside.

Bringing in the festive cheer, Growel’s 1O1 has created activity zones to create fun moments and photo opportunities inspired from the characters of The Ramayana, like the photo opportunity points with the face cut-out of Rakshas Kumbhakarana eating ladoos, Archery game to knock of heads of Ravana, pose as Shri Hanuman lifting the Sanjeevani Parbat among others.

Speaking about the splendid décor at the mall, Sachin Dhanawade – Chief Operating Officer (COO) Retail & Real Estate, Grauer & Weil (India) Limited, which operates Growel’s 1O1 Mall in Mumbai, said, “The last two years have been exceptionally unnerving for everyone with uncertainties, being away from loved ones and even losing some. This Diwali to bring in some positivity we have tried to brought in the epic of The Ramayana to life at the mall to spread the message of hope. Customer are also being delighted by some exciting offers by Growel’s 101 Mall and also the brands retailing at the mall. We are hopeful that the festivities and the uplifted sentiments of the consumers will aid in full recovery of retail businesses, while some categories are already indicating growth over pre-pandemic sales levels.”

Furthermore, on shopping of ₹ 5,000 and above, customers can stand a chance to win a complete makeover for their home. Besides there are exciting contests running on the social media handles of the mall that include Guess the Ramayan Character, Shoot a Dance Reel in the Tunnel of Hope, Diwali Special Funbola on the 31st of October, among others.

Over the years, malls have evolved from being a mere shopping place to a place for spending quality time with family & friends for leisure & entertainment. Similarly, decor at malls has evolved to serve as an attraction, elevate mood and encourage shopping. Festivities and activities at malls are now focussed at offering a memorable family experience for its shoppers. Splendid décor worth photography lends to customers sharing pictures of the mall decor over social media platforms.