This Diwali, Illuminate your Home with Organic Diyas and other Essentials from My Pooja Box

New Delhi/Bengaluru : MyPoojaBox, the Indian one-stop shop for festive gifting, home décor and pooja essentials, is all set to welcome the festival of lights with the launch of its eco-friendly diya made of clay and paint to promote eco-friendly options. It is a new addition to the My Pooja Box Diwali collection, and it can be purchased at a discounted rate from the My Pooja Box website.

The Diya is also available in different colours and designs at a pocket friendly price. These include the Havan Kund Diya, Shank Panch Jyot Diya, Kalash Panch Jyot, Peacock Panch Jyot and Swastik Panch Jyot Diya. My Pooja Box is also offering an array of unique and exquisite products. Customers can adorn their homes and shops with Diwali décor items, pooja essentials, stunning designer urlis, diyas and tealights from My Pooja Box website with a 10% discount by using code ‘ILOVEMPB’.

Ms Kaveri Sachdev, CEO, My Pooja Box, said, “Our latest range of gifts are popular among customers and can promote sustainability. My Pooja Box takes pride in employing rural artisans based in tier II and tier III cities. Apart from the emphasis on vocal for local and using environment-friendly products, these initiatives also help artisans in villages and remote areas by creating employment. In a quality-driven conscious customer environment, our idea has always been to come up with products that can satisfy customer needs and add that extra joy to their festivals, and we are happy we are able to deliver it on time.”

My Pooja Box has also come up with Diwali gift hampers, create your own Diwali hampers and corporate gifting, which has been included as a part of Diwali collections 2021.

The Diwali essentials and gifting products from My Pooja Box have been intricately designed and beautifully crafted in different parts of India. Supporting the Make in India movement, their 2021 gifting collection consists of all products that have been made by various skilled small artisans and craftsmen across the country.