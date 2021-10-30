This Diwali is the best time to buy a property

The real estate market has already seen a sudden boom in the past few months. A strong revival in the country’s economic growth in the current fiscal, historically low-interest rates on home loans, and lucrative festive offers by developers as well as financial institutions will be the major drivers of housing demand this Diwali. As property prices have stabilized now, income levels are rising, interest rates have dropped and property registrations are at an all-time high; it is expected to be a great Diwali for the real estate sector.

Several developers have come out with innovative festive offers and payment schemes in a bid to lure prospective home buyers and give a boost to property sales this Diwali. Here are a few offers from developers to look out for:

Runwal Group

This Diwali, Runwal Group has come up with multiple festive offers at their various residential properties across the city. At the Kanjurmarg East located projects, Runwal Bliss & Runwal Avenue, they are providing the customers with flexi payment plans and zero stamp duty and at Runwal Forests in Kanjurmarg West, they are offering a deferred payment plan in which you can pay just 5 lacs now and nothing till Dec 2022. For Runwal Pinnacle in Mulund, they have specially curated festive offers on their 2BHK homes, in addition to an easy pay plan where one has to pay just 10% now and nothing till Jan 2024. Lastly, at Runwal Gardens in Dombivli, Runwal Group has launched new inventory apart from offering zero stamp duty and zero floor rise, and other festive benefits.

Mr. Rajat Rastogi, Executive Director, Runwal Group said, “Post-pandemic, with every passing month the market has witnessed growth across the country. We have been getting extremely good traction at all our projects consistently. The response has become even better during the festive season, backed by all-time low-interest rates. Our festive offers are a further sweetener for the home buyers, giving them an incentive to make their purchase. We are looking forward to stellar sales numbers this quarter.”

CR Realty

CR Realty is providing Flexi Payment Plan and Zero Stamp Duty offer on their project Primo in Bhandup throughout the festive season this year.

Mr. Cherag Ramakrishnan, Managing Director, CR Realty said, “During Diwali, people are keen to explore new investment opportunities and developers too offer lucrative schemes in the market. An upward movement is anticipated during the festivities, a development that has given builders a reason to believe that the sector may bounce back to business-as-usual by the end of 2021. Low-interest rates by leading banks and various discount offers by developers are believed to be the key reasons behind the revival in consumer sentiments in these markets. Combined together, such factors are helping real estate sales to return back to pre-Covid levels or even more than that.”

Prescon Group

This Diwali Prescon Group is extending an exciting festive offer for its flagship project in Mahim. Poised to be the tallest tower in the region with 25+ amenities, this is a project that will mark the skyline of Mumbai. This Diwali, buyers can get 50 gm gold for spot booking an apartment. The developer is also offering various easy payment plans like subvention and EMI holiday till possession.

Mr. Vedanshu Kedia, Director, Prescon Group said “This is a never seen before the period in the Mumbai property market, we are seeing a great uptick of inquiries in the festive season as people have realised the importance of homes during the pandemic. However, to ensure that our customers can purchase their dream home in this festive season we have created attractive finance schemes as the public at large is still coming to terms with the post-pandemic economy. We anticipate Diwali to establish the rhythm for home-buying in the coming quarters.”

Tridhaatu Realty

This Diwali, Tridhaatu Realty has come up with an attractive offer for its projects in Chembur. The offer includes zero stamp duty on their various residential complexes, Tridhaatu Aum, Morya, and Prarambh. Each property is designed to maximize the usage of space for the present and future needs of your family and aligned with the buyer’s needs of today.

Mr. Pritam Chivukula, Co-Founder & Director, Tridhaatu Realty, and Hon. Secretary, CREDAI MCHI said, “The lucrative offers, all-time low interests of the home loans offered by banks and stamp duty cut will positively give monetary alleviation to homebuyers and make claiming a home more alluring for first-time purchasers just as investors. This festive season, we are providing an offer that solves the customer’s current liquidity woes of paying everything upfront. We expect a positive and effective response from the end-users, especially from the first-time buyers. The Discounts and schemes being offered by the developers are offering ease and comfort of easy payments and low prices to attract more and more buyers to make the purchase.”