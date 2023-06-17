This Father’s Day, gift a box of wellness with Luxmi Estates

17, June 2023: This Father’s Day, celebrate the unwavering love and support of your dad with a truly exceptional gift that will rejuvenate his senses and warm his heart. Luxmi Tea, renowned for its exquisite blends and rich flavors, presents an exclusive range of premium teas that are sure to delight even the most discerning tea connoisseur.

Luxmi Estates presents a diverse selection of exquisite teas that not only delight the taste buds but also contribute to overall well-being. From the calming aroma of chamomile to the invigorating properties of green tea, Luxmi Estates presents a selection of wellness teas suitable for every dad’s preference and well-being. Highlighting a few remarkable blends from the Luxmi Estates collection:

Chamomile Herbal Tea: When Dad arrives home feeling stressed or anxious, chamomile tea becomes a comforting companion. This tea contains the antioxidant apigenin, a natural flavonoid known to soothe the body. With its calming effects, chamomile tea offers a moment of relaxation and tranquility for fathers who may not always share their daily challenges.

Citrus Sky: Introducing Citrus Sky, an exquisite blend of green tea, lemongrass, ginger, licorice, lemon peel, natural lemon extract, and organic ginger extract. Lemongrass, known for its antioxidant properties, offers a rich source of healthful compounds. Ginger, on the other hand, aids digestion, making it an ideal choice for fathers who may frequently experience digestive discomfort. Treat your dad to the invigorating and refreshing cup of Citrus Sky, ensuring his well-being and indulging his taste buds with this remarkable tea blend.

Astounding Ashwagandha: This superfood blend combines the power of adaptogenic ashwagandha with turmeric and ginger. Ayurveda has mentioned Ashwagandha or the miracle root as early as 6000 years. The elixir of life is believed to balance the chakra energies by rejuvenating nerve cells. Give your dad immunity, stress relief, and gut health all in a cup of tea.

Chai Adda-Barie: For those evenings when your dad craves a comforting cup of tea as the sun sets, Chai Adda- Barbie is the perfect blend. This organic milk tea blend features Black tea, ginger, black pepper, cinnamon, cardamom, clove, and a hint of saffron. Indulge your dad with this special and healthier version of his beloved chai, adding a touch of wellness to his daily tea routine.

Make this Father’s Day truly memorable by giving your dad the soothing and health-promoting experience of Luxmi Tea’s wellness blends. Show him your love and gratitude by treating him to moments of relaxation and let him indulge in a moment of tranquility and experience the unparalleled pleasure of Luxmi Tea’s extraordinary blends.