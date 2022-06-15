This Father’s Day Gift Your Dad Natural Ayurveda Inspired Skincare From Inveda

Father’s Day is right around the corner and we would like to celebrate the man who has taught us life lessons with the best of gifts on this special day.

Inveda has a range of products that would help in pampering your confident for life –

Gentleman’s Kit

Gift your loved ones and yourself a pack full of carefully curated grooming care. Good things come in small packages. Especially our Gentleman’s kit. These skin-friendly beard essentials are just what you need to kick-start your daily care routine. Gentleman’s Kit is specially designed for making the gifting experience worthwhile. This kit is created to ace the ultimate skin rejuvenating regimen to keep the skin & beard healthy, and well-groomed.

Kumkumadi Tailam Combo

Kumkumadi Tailam translates to luxurious mixture of natural herbs and oil and is one of the most renowned herbs in Ayurveda. It includes Kashmiri Saffron, Turmeric, Sandalwood and many other natural oils that contains multiple benefits. It has immense anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antibacterial properties that treat skin concerns like dryness, discoloration, rough texture & acne. But what makes Kumkumadi Tailam Combo unique is that it contains 25+ natural ingredients and the invigorating essence of saffron to give naturally healthy skin. That means the number of benefits becomes way more vast & covers a wide array of skin problems simultaneously. The combo contains a face scrub, face cream & face oil. One can reduce the following 9 skin concerns if the kit is amalgamated to their daily skin care regimen.