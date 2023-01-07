This Festive Season, Give Your Kitchen the Upgrade It Deserves With TTK Prestige’s Super Saver Offer 2022-2023

National, 7th January 2023: It’s that time of the year when people partake in year-ending festivities, shop for Christmas and wedding gifts, or ring in the New Year with a home makeover. Keeping the consumer’s retail indulgence and necessities in mind, TTK Prestige has launched the special, “SUPER SAVER OFFER 2022-2023”. The much-awaited promotion not only offers delightful discounts and savings on Prestige’s wide range of products, but it heightens the joy with its incredible Buy One, Get At least 1 Free. Thus, with the Super Saver Offer, consumers can shop to their heart’s content and make the most of the great discounts and free gifts with Prestige.

Dinesh Garg, Executive Vice President – Sales & Marketing, TTK Prestige Ltd., commented, “Every year, our customers look forward to the Super Saver Offer where they get a great selection of our products to choose from, along with incredible deals Our commitment to offering innovative products that make cooking easier and quicker has earned us the trust and loyalty of our consumers. With our high-quality appliances and cookware that come at affordable prices, we focus on making cooking more efficient for every Indian household.”

Special Deals and Savings during the Super Saver Offer 2022–2023

TTK Prestige’s Super Saver Offer is loaded with great deals across all product categories. The unique JUMBO COMBO-OFFER presents three Prestige kitchen appliances worth Rs. 9,035.00 for free along with the purchase of their Svachh Duo/Neo 4 burner Gas Stove. The gas stove comes with innovative features like liftable burners that will make cleaning the gas stove easy and quick. It is the perfect upgrade to give your kitchen. The complementary products on offer along with the gas stove are the Prestige Induction Cooktop (PIC 20.0), Prestige Express Grinder (PEX 3.0), and Prestige Electric Kettle (PKSS 1.0). There is undoubted, no better offer that provides four must-have kitchen appliances at an incredible value of Rs.13, 895.00

Almost every home cook has dealt with lid alignment or spillage issues while using their pressure cooker. The products under CONVENIENT COOKER OFFER is the perfect solution to address this issue. Under this offer, consumers can purchase the new-age Prestige Flip-On Svaach 5L pressure cooker which comes with a unique lid-lock mechanism, and get the SS Popular Svachh 3L pressure cooker worth Rs. 2,420.00 for free. Thus, with this offer consumers will get two modern-designed pressure cookers at just Rs. 5290.00.

The KITCHEN ESSENTIALS OFFER has been specially curated by TTK Prestige to offer consumers a ready combination of must-have cookware for every kitchen. This includes the Prestige Omega Deluxe Granite 5-layered non-stick cookware. It comprises of 3 Pc Kitchen Sets – a tawa, frying pan, and kadai, all vessels you need to prepare a complete meal. Its 5-layered non-stick cookware ensures durability too. Along with the cookware, consumers will get the Deluxe Alpha Svachh 3.5L pressure cooker worth Rs. 3,160.00 for free. Thus, with the special Kitchen Essentials Offer, all essentials for a new kitchen will get covered at an incredible combined value of just Rs. 4220.00.

On the purchase of the Smart Prestige Induction Cooktop (PIC 3.1 V3), consumers will get a free SS Popular Svachh 5L pressure cooker worth Rs. 3,170.00. The intelligent induction cooktop comes with an automatic whistle counter. Thus at the value of one product i.e. Rs. 5,945.00 for the induction cooktop, consumers will get two much-needed products.

With Christmas and New Year just around the corner CAKE FESTIVAL OFFER is the perfect deal. Consumers will get a free Hand mixer (PHM 1.0) and a 20% discount on the purchase of a Prestige POTG 36L oven worth Rs. 12,395.00.

Besides these, TTK Prestige has more offers in store. This includes introductory offers on individual kitchen appliances and cookware as well. The Super Saver Offer is available at Prestige Xclusive stores, select dealer outlets, the brand’s exclusive e-store shop.ttkprestige.com and other leading eCommerce sites.

Customers are truly in for a great bargain with the special Super Save Offer by TTK Prestige, India’s beloved kitchen brand. It is a great time for customers to upgrade their kitchen wholeheartedly with the wide range of incredible deals on offer. There is nothing like TTK Prestige products when it comes to durability, affordability, and design.