This festive season groove on the magical sound quality of VingaJoy’s CL -600 BULLET Series Wireless Neckband

New Delhi: VingaJoy one of India’s most trusted mobile accessories and the electronic brand has announced the launch of its premium VingaJoy CL – 600 “BULLET” Series Wireless Neckband is priced at Rs. 1,699 in India. With festivals like Diwali and Bhai Dooj around, this neckband will be a perfect gift for every music lover. Let your dear ones groove to the exceptional beats and high sound quality of Vingajoy’s CL-600.

VingaJoy CL- 600 Wireless Neckband from the house of VingaJoy is a Classic Collar Type Design with Impressive Looks, is lightweight and stays perfectly tangle-free around the neck when not in use. The neckband has a battery life of up to 20 hours of nonstop playtime on a single charge and an exhilarating HD audio quality. It comes with a standby life of 250 hours. Connect your phone and enjoy music or attend calls with hands-free comfort while exercising or working with VingaJoy’s CL-600. VingaJoy neckband comes with a unique design comprising 10 mm Dynamic drivers. The large drivers have a slightly bass-heavy signature. You can enjoy a different genre of music with Crystal-Clear and Powerful Music.

The Bluetooth v5.0 offers connectivity up to 10 meters and comes with a luxury sound innovation permitting you to enjoy your favourite music with HD sound effects. VingaJoy CL- 600 Wireless Neckband that allows users to seamlessly take conference calls, listen to music and walk freely. Connect your phone and enjoy music or attend calls with hands-free comfort while exercising or working with Vingajoy’s CL-600. With a built-in microphone, it is compatible with iOS and Android voice assistants which allow them to access their phone on voice command without actually reaching out to it.