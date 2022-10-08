This Festive Season, Kaya brings you the ultimate 3-step brightening kit to achieve a flawless glow

With the festive season setting in, joy and cheer are everywhere! Over the next few weeks, we’ll be attending several pujas, parties, and celebrations. During these hectic days, our skin may need some extra TLC to look flawless and refreshed all day long.

The simplest way to maintain healthy skin is by following a skincare regime. Using the correct cleanser and moisturizer can truly make a difference in the appearance of your skin. Opting for products that contain ingredients that enhance your skin’s health and glow will help you maintain a refreshed glow for years to come.

To help you achieve flawlessly glowing skin this festive season, Kaya brings you the ultimate 3-step brightening kit.

Kaya Intense Clarity System – 3-Step Brightening Kit

The “all you need” skincare kit for brighter, radiant, and youthful skin. With the power of exfoliation to promote new and healthy skin, the Intense Clarity system focuses on reducing pigmentation and giving the skin the protection + hydration it needs.

The 3-step routine includes:

Brightening Beads Cleanser: cleanse & exfoliate

A gentle exfoliating cleanser that contains milk AHA, Vitamin B3, and Vitamin E. Its unique brightening beads help to exfoliate dead skin cells without leaving the skin dry, while vitamin E & B3 moisturizes and rejuvenates the skin.

Pigmentation Reducing Complex: visibly reduce pigmentation

A light-textured everyday brightening cream that is formulated for the Indian skin type. It contains two active ingredients, Azelaic acid and Phytic acid which are proven tyrosinase inhibitors that reduce spots and further darkening of the marks. It delivers intense hydration and rejuvenates skin to give it a youthful glow

Brightening Day Cream: hydrate & protect

A dual-benefit SPF15 moisturizer that provides UV protection and delivers intense hydration. This day cream contains Azeloyl Glycine which helps in brightening the skin and Antioxidant Vitamin C fights free radicals and improves skin texture. The lightweight, delicate texture of the cream gets absorbed quickly into the skin, giving it a boost of nourishment.

The best daily skincare routine for bright and radiant skin, this 3-step solution helps fight pigmentation and uneven skin tone.