This Festive season light your days with The Deltin, Daman

Diwali, India’s most celebrated festival of lights, colors, sweets, gifts and not to miss out vacation, is here again. With the days of joy falling ahead, this amazing five star property which is a three hour drive from Mumbai, The Deltin, Daman is back with its lucrative offers to be a part of your happiness. They have come up with eye catchy Diwali Offers for their luxurious accommodation that lets you revive yourself.

For those who love to binge on some marvelous spread of delicacies, the hotel presents you a box of joy and happiness with gleaming offers on their luxurious staycation which consists of Rs. 11000 /- ++ taxes for 2 people for a night, including Buffet Breakfast, Diwali Night celebration, access to other activities like Mobile Magician, Mehendi Art, and Caricature Artist etc.

Offer valid from 20th October to 3rd November, 2019

With an array of enticing delicacies, The Deltin Daman will be hosting a Diwali Party with DJ Aqeel on the 31st October, 2019. To add on to your excitement, the musical night which will be a mix of bollywood party songs, techno, EDMs and Hollywood songs, will be open to all. Hence, one can be a part of the DJ night without being a resident there. The tickets for the same are as follows –

Couple Single Date 31st October, 2019 31st October, 2019 Offers for DJ Aqeel Event Rs 2000/- + two complementary beverage Rs 1500/- + two complementary beverage

This exclusive promotion is the hotel’s initiative to make this Diwali more colorful, brighter and enjoyable for all.

Offers – Rs. 11000 /- ++ taxes for 2 people

Venue – The Deltin, Daman

Timings – Buffet Breakfast – 7:30AM to 10:30AM at Vegas