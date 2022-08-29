This Ganesh Chaturthi brings home chic yet classy Ganesha Collection available at Izzhaar

As the Land of diverse religions & cultures, India celebrates many gods & goddesses. “Many” can be an understatement to describe the number of divinities that surround the universe and hold-up the beliefs and wishes of millions of Indians. And the best way to celebrate the joyous occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi when Parvati Putra was reborn as Ganesha is by gifting your loved ones with something special. Our vibrant gifting range offers Mesmerizing Ganesha idols to Premium Handcrafted Modaks/Sweets & Home Decor Art Pieces that combine the auspiciousness of the occasion and the beauty that comes with it.

Izzhaar’s Bespoke & Sustainable Gifts are the perfect expression of festivities. Their collection is available on their website as well. Each product in this collection is handcrafted meticulously for this auspicious occasion. The collection consists of miniature Lord Ganesha Idols that have intricate gold & silver detailing to bigger hand-painted Ganpati murtis. They are so beautifully crafted that one can identify the expressions on the murtis.

On the occasion Ruchita Bansal stated, “Gorgeous in design & with an artistic expression, our Ganesh Chaturthi collection is perfect for every home for the holy festival. God Ganesh is praised before any other God or Goddess in every puja. We have made murtis as special as the God Himself for this Ganesh Chaturthi.”

