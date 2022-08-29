This Ganesh Chaturthi, ITC Ltd.’s Fabelle Chocolates launches Chocolate Modak creations

India, August 29, 2022: As the country gears up to commemorate the arrival of its most beloved festival Ganesh Chaturthi, Fabelle Exquisite Chocolate joins the festive zeal with its newly launched creation namely Fabelle Chocolate Modak Creations. Encased with the goodness of traditional ingredients like coconut, jaggery, saffron, almond and turmeric, these exotic chocolate modaks are enveloped in milk & white chocolate handcrafted to perfection. Fabelle Master Chocolatiers have intrinsically woven the magic of traditional ingredients with chocolates to recreate an exquisite modak experience just the way Bappa likes it.

Perfect for offering to Ganpati, pack of 10 Fabelle Chocolate Modak Creations, a combo of Classic & Pristine Chocolate Modaks, will be available at a price of Rs 595 per box.

Consumers across Mumbai, Bangalore and Hyderabad can place orders on Swiggy and Zomato or directly visit the nearest Chocolate Boutique at the following destinations –