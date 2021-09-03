This Ganpati, try bonbons, elegant dates, and gourmet modaks

Ganesh Chaturthi is just around the corner and how can Modaks be left behind. The speciality of this Indian festival is Mithai. While worshipping the lord, people offer a bhog with foods and ingredients that he likes to please him and attract positive energies into their lives.

This year, we’ve picked new delights that will make your loved ones filled with joy There’s a lot to discover in terms of sweets during Ganpati, from exotic chocolates to candied dates. This Ganesh Chathurthi, we have a comprehensive variety of bonbons, chocolates, gourmet dates, and gourmet modaks available to us.

Places to have the best modaks and sweets this Ganesh Chathurthi

Bateel Dates

Dates as dessert? Of course yes. This season, it’s all about taking your taste buds on a journey around the world and date desserts seem like a welcome addition to your sweet box. Bateel, an international label known for its finest premium dates, luxury gifting, and exquisite gourmet products bring some unique ideas to the table – there is the Kholas with Caramelized Macadamia, dates filled with orange peel, the traditional medjool dates, Roasted almond dates, candied lemon peel dates – even those filled with pistachios, pecans and ginger – a treat for the eyes and the taste buds.

Misree

Misree, a newly launched brand on a mission to elevate Indian sweets in the gourmet space and make celebrations sweeter. Affiliated with the renowned Haldiram’s Group, Misree is transforming the way we offer gratitude to our loved ones. The brand offers premium quality Indian sweets with a vision to ‘make mithai modern’. The brand uses only the choicest, freshly sourced ingredients in each of its preparations. Each recipe goes through extensive trials and experiments to achieve a rich flavour that makes up the brand’s greatest strength. This is further bolstered with premium gift packaging and an exquisite bouquet of products in several delightful shapes and flavours that bring joy to consumer palates.

Mylk Chocolates

Bonbons for Ganesh Chathurthi? These beautiful, colourful chocolates made by Mylk Chocolates by a Le Cordon Bleu dessert chef are definitely Instagram-friendly. Created with the best chocolate sourced from France and Belgium, the label makes exquisite bonbons, truffles, almond rocks, and bars that can be customised in any flavour and colour scheme. This festive season, they have come with Modak Bonbons in exquisite flavours like Dark Raspberry, Salted Caramel and Coconut!

Ornamental Mithai

Mulund-based sweet house, Ornamental Mithai is known for its unique, beautiful showcase of modern mithais by chef Neelam Saini. The boutique luxury Indian dessert and the sweet store has a lot of ideas for Ganpati – their honey nut crunch modaks are already a hit and their Maha modak is destined to be an amazing gifting suggestion. We also liked the Preserved Rose and Almond ones and the regular steamed modaks, if you are looking for different options.

Theobroma

The quintessential vintage bakery now has come with its own twist on modaks. Their flavoured modaks come in the following flavours: Cashew nut Modak with Cashew nut marzipan with chocolate and silver warp, Badam Pak modak with Almond fudge with a flavour of cardamom and rose essence, Chocolate Modak with Dark chocolate ganache in a chocolate shell, Coconut Modak with Coconut filling inspired by traditional modaks and Blueberry Modak: With notes of ‘berry’ fruity flavour. It’s a set box and a good one at that and is available for takeaway across all stores.