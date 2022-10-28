This Halloween step out together as Paytm Insider brings a series of spooktacular events in your city

India-wide release, 28th October 2022: The season of spookiness is finally here and so are the coolest events in town. This year, give Halloween a twist! Get ready to catch a spooky theatre show, or listen to scary horror stories while clutching the ends of your seats as India’s leading live entertainment platform, Paytm Insider brings you a fa-boo-lous line-up of events in your city! So take a pick from these hair-raising events, dress up in your favorite spooky avatar and head out to trick-n-treat cause it’s time to get the party started! Hurry and book your tickets at Paytm Insider before they sell out.

If you’re in for getting those chills up your spine, then Goa has something in store for you! Catch some of the best techno artists from around the globe to perform at the Paradise Beach Festival at Marbella Beach Resort or The Halloween Special at House Of Chapora.

If you are in or around Mumbai, spend the scariest weekend at Asia’s Biggest Paranormal Convention, ScareCon® India as it returns this year to celebrate Halloween like never before! This year, ScareCon® India is hosting real people, who have real experiences in real hauntings. So, be prepared for a spooktacular experience! Apart from that, venues like antiSocial Mumbai are hosting a number of Halloween events such as ‘sLick! Halloween: Oostil Afterlife’ and ‘Theatre Of The Dead – A Halloween Ball’.

Come celebrate the spirit of Halloween in Pune, as Paytm Insider brings to you a pure display of sonic power with ‘Omen – Chapter II – The Puppet Master’ at antiSocial Pune. There is also a range of other events for you to pick from if you’re planning for a perfect chilling and fun weekend!

If you are a party animal, then celebrate the spookiest night at HALLOVEN – Lucknow’s Biggest Halloween Festival as the show promises to be bigger, better, and crazier than ever.

Hyderabad is all geared up to host events like ‘Halloween with Babalos in Hyderabad’. So, pick your costume and come ready to enjoy the evening with all your energy because the events are all set to be lit! Furthermore, you can grab the chance to shop and party at the spookiest flea market and concert with the live bands and DJs as the platform brings to you ‘The Carnival (Halloween Edition)’! We bet you are going to have a great time.

All the creepy-crawly creatures, scary ghosts, and some creepy stories await you at the ‘Castle of Horror’, a Halloween-themed storytelling event at Bangalore that will definitely tickle your scary bones! Let your kids join in for a dreadful evening and share the scare!

Not only that, but Bangalore is also hosting an epic getaway for the kids by bringing ‘Camping Adventure & Astronomy Expedition (Halloween Edition)’. Here the participants can partake in a diverse set of activities, while exploring the organic farm and indulging in the local cuisines, away from the commotion of the city.

Don’t miss the opportunity to witness a big crazy Sunday Halloween night as Chennai is hosting ‘Halloween Night ft. DJ Axonn x Ishaan Kaushik’. Also, don’t forget to be a part of the ‘Spooktacular Fest’ – a one-of-a-kind Halloween carnival filled with fun activities, shopping fiesta, scrumptious food, and lots more!

Delhi is also not left far behind. The city will be hosting Halloween events such as ‘The Big Bender – Halloween Edition’, and ‘Halloween Party Ft. SukhE Muzical Doctorz’, or you can head to Forest Hill Golf & Country Club Resort, Mohali for a pet-friendly techno theme party. Get ready to creep it real!

The ‘City of Joy, Kolkata, never fails to surprise you! Get engulfed by the magical spell of music as Paytm Insider is all set with a range of exciting shows like ‘Halloween Unplugged with Nikhil D’Souza, and ‘ESPOUSAL – Festive edition feat. Sunny Leone and so on. Create magical memories accompanied by the tastiest bites and delicious drinks and end the weekend on a musical note.