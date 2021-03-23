Nirmalaya – After the global pandemic now we all are super threatened to do anything. And now that Holi is just a week away many of us are worried on what colours to use and what not to. Here is a solution as the brand Nirmalaya has launched their organic Holi colours which am sure will be loved by all. Organic colours are are the ones which are free from harmful chemicals and can be used by all age group. Now you don’t have to worry about the toddler at home, as they can also pay Holi with Nirmalaya organic gulals.

Other than Gulals Nirmalaya also has some different variants of essential oils for everyone this Holi. If you are looking for something organic, home grown brand to gift to your friends and family, then you should definitely not miss out Nirmalayas essential oils. Rose to sandalwood , lavender to neem – they have it all. This Holi 2021 pamper your skin and give your skin goodness of organic elements only from Nirmalaya!