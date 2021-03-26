This Holi enjoy a range of wraps with the newly launched Cornitos DIY Kit

New Delhi, March 2021: This Holi, Cornitos, the made-in-India Nachos brand launches innovative product – DIY Kit to give you a reason to try out a range of flavourful wraps. Cornitos DIY Kit are available in three variants – Cornitos DIY Kit Shami Kebab Wrap, Cornitos DIY Kit Falafel Kebab Wrap, and Cornitos DIY Kit Hara Bhara Kebab Wrap to make mealtime super delicious. One pack of DIY Kit makes 12 kebabs and 6 wraps and can be prepared in less than 10 minutes. Making the launch exciting, Cornitos is engaging with consumers on the Instagram page with hashtags #DIYMyWay.

Each DIY Kit contains 6 pcs of Tortilla Wrap, 120g Kebab premix, 2 cups of salsa dip, and a 10g seasoning pouch. If you are craving a Mediterranean wrap the Cornitos DIY Kit Falafel Kebab Wrap is your choice or if you are in a mood for a middle eastern snack try the Cornitos DIY Kit Shami Kebab Wrap or suit your Indian tastes with Cornitos DIY Kit Hara Bhara Kebab Wrap. The recipe to make the wrap and kebabs is mentioned inside the DIY Kit pack.

Speaking on the launch of this range, Mr. Vikram Agarwal, Managing Director, Cornitos said, “The Cornitos DIY Kits is a first of its kind product. The product innovation for this range is a creative thought that allows consumers to portray their imagination with a meal box that consists of appetizing kebab premixes, tortilla wraps, salsa dips, and seasoning to make delicious, healthy, wraps in just 10 minutes.”

Speaking on the unique campaign for the promotion of this range, Mr. Shobhit Agarwal, Director, Cornitos said, “Making the launch a memorable experience we have commenced the #DIYMyWay campaign on our Instagram page which allows us to engage with the consumers in an interactive way.”

This Holi make your meal flavourful with Cornitos DIY Kit Wraps and login to Cornitos Instagram handle to join #DIYMyWay campaign.