This Holiday Season, Feel The Goodness With APIS India’s Finest Products

APIS India Limited is ISO 22000 certified by Intertek which is a documented procedure that applies to food Safety Management systems framed by an international body. From producing honey off their own hives to marketing the finished retail packs around the globe, the brand offers the consumer a quality product every time. The brand has extended its product basket into allied kitchen ingredients categories like- saffron, jams, Green Tea, etc

SAFFRON

Saffron, a spice derived from the flower of Crocus sativus, is commonly known as the “saffron crocus”. The stigmas of the flower are collected and dried for use mainly as a seasoning and colouring agent in food. Saffron has unique medicinal properties, high in antioxidants it has the power to reduce free radicals & helps fight cancer, helps in weight loss, improves Aphrodisiac & enhances mood. Try incorporating saffron into your favourite dishes to take advantage of its potential health benefits with royal recipes.

APIS JAM

Apis mixed fruit jam

Apis Mixed fruit jam is a medley of various fresh fruits and flavours like Apples, Grapes, Mangoes, Oranges, Bananas, Pineapples, Strawberries and Papayas. So, the next time you want to whip up a bread and Jam delight for your kids with an assortment of flavours, open a bottle of this smooth, sweet fruit jam.

Apis Mango Jam

Apis presents the King of fruits to your bread and breakfast with our Mango Fruit Jam. From your senses to your stomach all will have something to feast upon. Bring home your favourite mango jam and enjoy a delightful breakfast.

Apis Pineapple Jam

A perfect foundation for your morning breakfast, APIS brings to you the Pineapple Jam. Tangy and Sweet just as the real pineapples. A sweet-and-sour treat that anyone would enjoy, a long-lost golden treasure dug deep to your kid’s tiffin box. Such is APIS Pineapple Jam.

Apis Green Tea

Green tea is made from unoxidized leaves and is amongst the less processed varieties of tea. The antioxidant properties of green tea promote a healthy metabolism and also help eliminate free radicals in the body. Green tea boosts metabolic rate & reduces fat.

Apis Tulsi Green Tea

Tulsi Green Tea helps in improving metabolism and burns fat.

The antioxidant properties of green tea promote a healthy metabolism and also help eliminate free radicals in the body. Green tea boosts metabolic rate, reduces fat & has many other health benefits. The ‘catechin’ compounds in tulsi green tea lower the risk of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

Apis Ginger Garlic Paste

Ginger garlic paste is the heart of most Indian curries and delicacies. It also finds use in various other Asian cuisines. Apis ginger and garlic paste is the perfect blend of aroma and flavour, which imparts a rich taste to your dishes.

Apis Apple Cider Vinegar

Apis Apple Cider Vinegar has accumulated superfood status and fans of the vinegar say that it can cure nearly everything that ails you. Truth is, there are few studies that support these uses, so while you can add it to your diet without significantly upping your risk for weight gain, it is best to stay realistic about it.