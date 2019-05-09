This holiday season, travel with Gits Ready Meals!

Don’t you just crave a good Indian meal during a long trip abroad? Gits Ready Meals are your solution to have to all natural, hand cooked and authentic desi food in a pack! All you need to do is just heat and eat!

These products are made with best quality ingredients sourced from where they grow best! The Rajma beans are fetched from Jammu and the Basmati Rice from Punjab. Dishes like Gits Dal Makhani are slow cooked in earthen ovens for 12 hours and the Pau Bhaji is a perfected Mumbai street food recipe.

They are all natural and safe for kids too! Thanks to advanced retort technology, that enables preserving food without any addedpreservatives, oradded colours and artificial flavours.

So this upcoming holiday season,choose your perfect desi travel companion from an array of 26 delectable and authentic ready meal options like Pau Bhaji, Dal Makhani, Veg Biryani, Paneer Tikka Masala, Rajma Masala and more.

Gits products are available across leading retail outlets, departmental stores and ecommerce platforms. You can also order online on www.gitsfood.comto have product shipped directly from the factory to your doorstep!