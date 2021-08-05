This Independence Day, iFFALCON offers 4K QLED, UHD and Android TVs at exciting discounts on Flipkart

From the house of TCL, iFFALCON has announced super exciting offers on 4K QLED H71, 4K UHD K71, 4K Android K61, 2K FHD F2A, 4K QLED H71 and 4K UHD K72. This Independence Day, watch the live telecast of the Indian National Parade along with heartwarming patriotic movies on the ultramodern iFFALCON televisions. These new-age devices are laced with cutting-edge technology such as Quantum Dot Technology, Dolby Vision &Atmos, Micro Dimming with Hands-free Voice Control for an immersive and simulated experience.

This once-in-a-lifetime offer will start from August 5th and end on August 9th only on Flipkart. Plus users will be eligible for early access to purchase these state-of-the-art TVs at exciting prices, with an extra day to avail of these discounts on August 4th. So, get ready for an exciting opportunity to acquire futuristic TVs and spend Independence Day with your family and friends watching true-to-life programmes.

Speaking about the latest mega-sale, a spokesperson from iFFALCON said, “We are thrilled to announce our latest mega-sale event. Once again, we are trying to provide consumers with premium yet cost-effective offers to purchase fashionable smart TVs integrated with advanced TV technology and elegant design. We at iFFALCON strive to offer products that are valued for money. We strongly believe that premium and high-quality products can be provided at affordable prices. Thus, we are continuously working on offering discounts and exciting offers to ensure that our consumers don’t feel burdened in terms of financial expenses.”

Here is a brief about all TV models available during this mega-sale event:

4K QLED H71

4K QLED H71 is one of the latest models in the long list of highly appreciated iFFALCON smart TVs. It comes with several up-to-date technological attributes, including Quantum Dot Technology and Dolby Vision &Atmos, for a theatre-like experience at home. It also supports Hands-free Voice Control so that users can control their smart TV and flip through the channels using simple voice commands. Thus, users can roam from one room to another, chop vegetables or even work out while effortlessly controlling smart TVs without physically handling the remote.

Available in 55-inch and 65-inch, the models are available at a discounted price of INR 47,999 and INR 84,999, respectively.

4K UHD K71

Powered by Android 9.0, this model supports 4K video format to offer a realistic TV viewing experience. It makes even the simplest scenes all the more immersive due to its vibrant colours and superior video quality. In addition, this device offers AI-IN for screen mirroring, smart home interconnectivity and seamless navigation. It also features Hands-free Voice control to enable consumers to give commands using voice recognition software.

Available in 43-inch and 55-inch, the TVs are offered at a discounted price of INR 29,999 and INR 36,999, respectively.

4K Android K61

4K Android K61 supports HDR format and features Micro Dimming Technology for a high-quality visual experience. In addition, the TV’s 4K upscaling feature converts FHD and 2K content into 4K resolution. Therefore, its video quality is far more excellent, crispier, sharper and extra precise than its contemporaries in the present-day TV technology market.

Available in 43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch, the models are available at INR 26,999, INR 32,999, and INR 35,999, respectively.

2K FHD F2A

2K FHD F2A with HD display support, IPQ Engine and a separate sports mode ensure an appealing and far better visual experience. This model is especially suitable for consumers preferring live-action movies or late-night sports telecasts. The model also supports Dolby Audio and a smart volume feature for quality sound output. As a result, even the tiniest bit of sound is observed, making the overall TV viewing experience more effective and lifelike.

Available in 32-inch, 40-inch and 43-inch, the TVs are available at INR 14,999, INR 20,999 and INR 24,999, respectively.