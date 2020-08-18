This Independence Day, Public app celebrates unsung heroes of COVID-19 through #PublicKeHero campaign

In the last 6 months, people from all corners of the nation have come forward and lent a helping hand to fight against the COVID-19 battle. There is a lot of good too emerging from this crisis and ‘Public App’, a leading informative social platform has announced #PublicKeHero campaign to celebrate the stories of the brave and courageous, the heroes in real life.

Under the campaign, nominations are invited from people to send in videos of themselves or any person they would like to nominate, showing how they have helped communities in any way. The most loved and impactful work will be promoted on national level on the Public App and participants will get national recognition and appreciation by Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Science & Technology, Earth Sciences, Government of India through a video message on the App.

The campaign aims to highlight the stories of hope, compassion and resilience of all the heroes around us – doctors saving lives, policemen protecting the streets, deliverymen keeping our life going, common people procuring PPE kits for healthcare workers, supporting migrant labourers, helping the elderly, protecting the street animals.

Speaking about the campaign Azhar Iqubal, Founder and CEO, Public said “As the nation gears up to celebrate 74th Independence Day, we are glad to announce #PublicKeHero initiative to recognize the unsung warriors who have been contributing to battle against COVID-19 and appreciate their tireless efforts to help those in need. The COVID-19 pandemic has been challenging for all of us, and it takes a lot of courage to step forward to help others. We want to celebrate these heroes from the public of India on the Public app, who have come forward to support the fellow Indians in these tough times. We hope to get inspired and encouraged from them in this battle against coronavirus.”

The campaign got launched on 13th Aug and has received over 300+ videos within hours of launch. With over 50 million users, including politicians and local authorities, Public is one of the largest informative social apps in India.