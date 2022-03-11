This Indian EV Startup is making noise globally

Bangalore, March 2022 – The Global Automotive & Mobility Innovation Challenge (GAMIC) has selected 12 innovative start-ups to move on to the Finals of its 14th annual competition. One amongst them is MetroRide, an AI powered Urban Mobility solutions. MetroRide is India’s first AI-driven mobility platform offering first and last-mile connectivity to high-frequency destinations. They are present in 3 cities and have catered close to 3lakh customers so far.

The 2022 GAMIC Finalists, hailing from 3 states and 8 countries, have a broad array of promising new technologies to advance the vehicles and transportation systems of the future. GAMIC invited over 1500 global mobility start-up companies to compete in this year’s event.

To make it to the Finals, the contestants competed virtually in front of senior mobility judges from OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers, as well as from the startup investment community, on 24 February. Judging criteria used to select the teams moving on to the Finals included their business plans, strength of their intellectual property, their uniqueness, and the potential impact of their technologies to the mobility industry. All of the semi-finalists were given mentoring by industry professionals after passing their Quarter-Final events in December and January.

The 2022 GAMIC Finals will take place in person on April 4th at Huntington Place Convention Center in Detroit as well as via ZOOM. The companies will compete using judging feedback from the Semi-finals, and expert counselling from more than 40 GAMIC mentors to improve their pitches. The GAMIC Finals are just prior to SAE International’s WCX World Congress Experience on April 5 through 7.

This year’s GAMIC Finalists include:

MetroRide, India An AI-powered urban mobility solution dedicated to affordable daily commute www.metroride.in

Whip Mobility, Malaysia Empowering auto dealerships with the tools for customer success WhipMobility.com

Circularise BV, Netherlands Full supply chain traceability and transparency for a circular economy www.circularise.com

Naco Technologies, Latvia Specialised nano-coatings for green hydrogen production and consumption www.naco.tech

Immaterial Ltd., Cambridge, UK Early stage advanced materials company in metal organic frameworks (MOFs) immaterial.com

coat-it. Sp.z o.o, Poland We are working on corrosion prevention and surface functionalization. coat-it.pl

Hey Charge, Munich Our chargers communicate via the user’s phone instead of a permanent internet connection, saving money — and working better underground! heycharge.com

Hypermile, London We’re leveraging AI and edge computing the reduce the fuel consumption in HGVs. hypermile.ai

RainIons, Colorado Springs Pioneering solutions to stop climate change by altering the chemical state of CO2 and other pollutants into their non-toxic elements rainions.com

EnZinc Berkley, CA Safe, patented, low-cost, high-performance energy storage based on the common material zinc that can be paired with different cathodes for various applications. enzinc.com

AmpX Technologies Inc., College Park, MD AmpX is developing world’s first onboard combo charger for electric vehicle ampxtech.com

The four winners of the GAMIC competition will receive more than $300k in-kind commercialization assistance and cash to accelerate their business in the automotive and mobility space. In-kind commercialization prizes include public relations, legal, incubation, financial modeling, engineering modeling, investor prep, and targeted executive introductions. They are also introduced to senior members of OEMs or Tier 1 suppliers with decision-making responsibility, budgets, and the need for the types of technologies our GAMIC winners offer.

Previous GAMIC Winners and Finalists have gone on to greater success, including being acquired or joint venturing, inking licensing contracts, launching their products faster, and obtaining additional development funding due to their enhanced visibility. In the past 7 years, they have raised over $100 million in equity investment.

Major sponsors for GAMIC 2022 include SAE International, MI Innovation Alliance, Amsted Automotive, Denso Corporation, ClearFlameEngines, Thomas and Jones Group, and Market Results, as well as a number of in-kind professional organization contributions. GAMIC is an Accredited Partner of STEM.ORG. GAMIC is a sponsored activity of the MI Innovation Alliance, a 501-c-3 corporation. For additional information visit www.gamicevent.org.