This International Yoga Day, Nickelodeon in partnership with Ayush Ministry promotes physical and mental well-being amongst kids through #YogaSeHiHoga

Viacom18’s leading kids’ entertainment franchise, Nickelodeon, through its thought-provoking initiatives has successfully engaged and entertained young minds. As a pioneer in promoting the benefits of yoga amongst kids, this International Yoga Day, Nickelodeon is all set to take Yoga Day celebrations a notch higher by bringing back its flagship campaign #YogaSeHiHoga and induct thousands of kids into the blissful world of Yoga.

As a part of the campaign, Nickelodeon is geared up to engage kids across the country through an array of on-air creatives establishing the benefits of yoga in a relatable manner. In addition to this, the campaign will witness fun interactivity where kids stand a chance of getting featured on TV by sharing their yoga poses online. All kids have to do is to log on to nickindia.com and upload a photo or video of them doing Yoga! Moreover, kids’ favourite

Commenting on associating with Nickelodeon for third year in a row, Smt. Kavita Garg, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, said, “Over the last two years, children have experienced high-stress levels and have been living a sedentary lifestyle, making it imperative to help them get back to their routine and instill positive energy through the power of yoga. We are extremely pleased with Nickelodeon’s initiative year-on-year helping tiny tots inculcate healthy habits at a young age through innovative formats. We truly believe our association with Nickelodeon will truly help induct kids about the essence of bringing balance in human relationships with Yoga, by leveraging the affinity of their favourite Nicktoons!”

Speaking on bringing back the initiative, Sonali Bhattacharya, Head, Marketing, Kids TV Network, Viacom18, said, “Nickelodeon has always believed in engaging kids through meaningful initiatives that bring about a positive behavioural change in them. With #YogaSeHiHoga, we aim to imbibe the life changing benefits of yoga in kids from a very early age. It is our privilege to associate with the AYUSH Ministry, year-on-year, who actively advocate the importance of having a healthy mind and body. With a commitment towards our young audiences, this year too, we look forward to inspiring kids to lead a more relaxed and stress-free life, be it physically, mentally or emotionally.”

The Nicktoons have been actively advocating the benefits of yoga, inspiring kids towards a healthier and balanced life. In 2019, the campaign saw Motu and Patlu perform yoga with Prime Minster Narendra Modi along with 40,000 people at Prabhat Tara Ground and partnered with Mumbai’s biggest Yoga event – ‘Yoga by the Bay’, attended by over 10,000 yogis with Nicktoons Shiva and Rudra in attendance. Last year, owing to the pandemic, Nickelodeon celebrated Yoga Day virtually in partnership with the AYUSH Ministry and highlighted the importance of building a healthier immune system. The digital partnership was extensively promoted through interactive posts, and videos, followed by a nationwide contest that reached out to over 6,30,000 mothers and kids through digital mediums and received 3000+ entries under the Yoga contest hosted on the brand platform. To ensure wide spread awareness and to promote yoga ahead of International Yoga Day, Nickelodeon will drive engagement for #YogaSeHiHoga this year via a robust influencer marketing campaign, the entire Nickelodeon franchise on-air and on digital as well as on its social media channels.