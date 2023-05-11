This Mother’s Day, Catch Spices extends Kyunki Khana Sirf Khana Nahi Hota to #MaaKaEhsaas

New Delhi, 11th May 2023: This Mother’s Day, DS Spiceco, a part of the DS Group, has launched a new campaign for Catch Salts & Spices, titled ‘#MaakaEhsaas’ which is an extension of their core proposition “Kyunki Khana Sirf Khana Nahi Hota”. The campaign was launched with a short emotional film that depicts the sacrifices made by mothers to ensure a better life for their children.

Over the years we have seen mothers sacrifice childcare and take up jobs far away from their children to ensure a better future for their family. This Mother’s Day, Catch Spices depicts a story portraying a truly unique facet of motherhood, where a mother distances herself from her daughter to protect her from her own life’s hardships. This film does not endorse any profession or any individual choice derived from adverse circumstances.

The film shows the mother lovingly cooking and secretly delivering food every day to her daughter, Nimmi, at an orphanage. The food becomes their only connection while being separated and allows her to express “#MaaKaEhsaas” to her daughter.

Conceptualised by Grapes and produced by The Titus Upputuru Company, the campaign further aims to strengthen the brand’s ongoing key proposition of “Kyunki Khana Sirf Khana Nahi Hota”. The brand leverages this connection to pay tribute to all the mothers across the world for their unwavering love and expression.