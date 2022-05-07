This Mother’s Day, go the extra mile with your gifts

Mothers play many roles in our lives — guide, teacher, nurturer. Mothers teach us how to love, snuggle, laugh, and so much more. Every year in May, we struggle to find the right gifts for our mothers as everything they’ve done for us seems to pale in comparison. It’s that time of the year, when people flock to buy bouquets, chocolates, vouchers to a spa, or even go on a shopping spree for their mothers.

Are you wondering what you can do to go the extra mile this year, so your gift isn’t predictable? Partaking in a shared activity or adding a personalized touch by making your own gift will speak for your thoughtfulness. Online learning platforms have a variety of classes that can help you and your mother pursue shared interests and have fun together.

Here are thoughtful Mother’s Day gifting ideas that will let them know how much you care about and appreciate them.

Learn to create art with everyday objects with Pranav Bharadwaj

In several easy-to-follow classes, Pranav Bharajwaj pushes the boundaries of creativity and shows you how everyday objects can be used to turn objects into beautiful works of art.

A great series of classes for a shared activity, you can learn how to use your individualistic style to transform the things around. Pranav will help you with inspiration for ideas and the tricks to develop an eye for detail that will make you find perspective in all things around you, even in the mundane.

An experienced artist, illustrator and Designer, Pranav’s classes have a strong emphasis on becoming comfortable with your own style of art. No matter where you are in your artistic journey, this class will give you the confidence to express art with your own perspective. What better gift for Mother’s Day than a shared activity about self-expression?

Master artisan breads at home with Shubranshu Bhandoh

Flour, water, salt, leavener — the ingredients for making bread. But every attempt may seem harder than the previous one. There may be myriad videos on Youtube, Instagram and Facebook about how to bake bread but the soft, fluffy interior and crusty exterior is always elusive.

Shubranshu, Pastry Chef, Le Cordon Bleu, explores how simple ingredients, with the right techniques and precision, results in something wonderful and delicious. The satisfaction of making beautiful bread is inexplicable. Learn and understand concepts and processes of baking bread. If baking isn’t a shared interest, learning the basics can help you bake delightful breads for your mother as a way of showing her gratitude for the years she’s helped nourish your appetite.

DIY Crafts with Suman Aggarwal

DIY crafts are fun to indulge in and make for the perfect shared activity. Learn how to craft a Flute and a Mukut using old newspapers, making paper fans or pen holders. Crafting a great way to Recycle and Upcycle. DIY Crafting lessons can help you learn how to change something that is easily discarded into something better and useful.

Suman’s classes are for everyone and require no prior knowledge of crafting. These step-by-step lessons will enable you to get inspired by everyday objects and the artistic potential they hold.

Wire-wrapped jewelry making with Gopi Dave

One of the most common gifts given on Mother’s Day is jewelry. From stores to e-commerce platforms, the options of buying jewelry are exhaustive. You can go the extra mile by making jewelry for your mother.

Gopi Dave explores simple and easy ways to make earrings. You can learn how to handle stones and dead soft wire to create the perfect pair of earrings. The classes guide you on the tools needed for making jewelry and focus on creating a strong foundation with wire wrapping.