This Mother’s Day, Prega News embraces imperfection of a mother with #SheIsImperfectlyPerfect

Prega News, the leading pregnancy detection kit with a market share of 82% in the segment, has launched a new campaign #SheIsImperfectlyPerfect on the occasion of Mother’s Day to embrace the imperfection of a mother.

The video campaign spreads the message that it’s completely fine to be not so perfect. The film breaks the stereotypical image of a mother who always forces herself to be perfect in everything. There is always needless pressure on every mom to be perfect, which puts her in self-doubt about being a good mother. The campaign emphasizes the fact that a mother is undoubtedly above all, as she is unique in herself.

The video depicts a working mother who forgot to order baby food for her child and later felt guilty about it. The campaign showcases how a mother is always under needless pressure to be perfect, which puts her in self-doubt of being good at everything she does. As per the statistics, 81 percent of mothers feel guilty at some point in their lives, with 21 percent feeling this way most or all the time. The campaign spread the message to embrace the imperfection of a mother who is always on her toes to work best for her child.

Undoubtedly, we have all observed that working mothers are always chasing the balance between her job and being a mother. It is not necessary for a mother to be perfect in everything. The pressure of being perfect makes her life stressful.

Talking about the campaign, Joy Chatterjee, General Manager, Sales & Marketing of Mankind Pharma said, ‘Over the years Prega News has been instrumental in bringing joy and smiles on the faces of moms-to-be. Through this campaign, we want to spread the message to embrace the imperfection of a mother who is unique in herself and undoubtedly above all. Through this campaign, we would want to break the stereotypical image of a mother to be perfect in everything she does, and this Mother’s day, let’s celebrate the imperfection of a mother as #SheIsImperfectlyPerfect’.

This Mother’s Day, Prega News narrates a special story behind every amazing mom.

After all, #SheIsImperfectlyPerfect

Prega News is a one-step pregnancy test card marketed by Mankind Pharmaceuticals. A widely used product, the brand is credited with undertaking several thought provoking initiatives in the arena of Motherhood.