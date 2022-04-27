This Mother’s Day Say yes to a Little Twinning with BIBA’s Mom & Me Collection

New Delhi, April 27th, 2022: Mother’s Day is approaching, and while you’re busy planning that, to help you in this BIBA is here with its Latest Mom & Me Collection. They’re light, breezy, and simple to wear. The Mom & me range is something to look out for with young and comfortable styles in a fresh palette that is ideal for summer. The range also comprises of comfortable casuals, work wear, festive range, bottom wear.

Twinning is a lot of fun. Isn’t it wonderful to spend a particular day with your daughter, developing her into your own image? Our hand-picked styles will assist you in this endeavor. So, if you’re still looking for a gift idea or want to buy something for yourself and your daughter, then check out BIBA’s Latest Mom & Me collection. They’ll also make for a super cute picture that you can treasure for years.

Still looking for more reasons to commit to mother-daughter sets? Then let BIBA convince you in their favor with beautifully crafted suit sets-

Dress Up for the Day

These suit sets are definitely for those who are crazy for photo-ops. People are becoming obsessed with the idea of twinning in similar or identical clothes and creating sweet memories through pictures. If you have not fallen for this trend yet, it’s time to get a matchy-matchy outfit for you and your baby girl. We’ve got this beautiful straight suit sets. The pastel hues, metallic detailing, and subtle print detailing attracts all the attention, making you look and feel your best. It is made from pure cotton, and features a round neckline.

Pink Twirl &Twinning

Mothers who love their little divas to bits are already acing the style twin-game with matching outfits. Mom-daughter duos can opt this powder blue art silk layered straight suit set from BIBA’s Mom n Me collection. It features a flared inner lining with pink stripes. Wear the straight kurta on top which features a round neckline with mirror work and three forth sleeves. Complete your look with coral pink pants and sky-blue net dupatta.

Shine in Floral Yellow

Celebrate this mother’s day with your kiddo in this floral yellow garara suit set. Do we need to mention that your twinning game can’t get any better than this! It is made from pure cotton. The kurta has a flared silhouette and features a round neckline with three forth sleeves. Complete your look and your little angel look with matching garara bottoms and dupatta.