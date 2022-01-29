This New Year, Let Your Stars Decide Your Kiehl’s Skincare Routine

January 2022, India – One of the most common new year’s resolutions is to adopt healthier habits. What’s healthier than an effective and efficient skincare regime that will look after and nourish your skin from within? While the world of skincare can be a challenging one to navigate through, Kiehl’s India has got your back. This new year, give your skincare routine a cosmic spin by letting your zodiac sign determine what products are best for you.

Whether or not you believe in astrology, you’ve gotta admit you’ve read your horoscope at least once and related to it. The placement of planets in your birth chart and your zodiac sign comes with a set of cosmic meanings and characteristics which can be super intriguing to flip through. Some of these may even be on point and highly accurate. The stars are believed to know what’s the ideal fit for you, and here’s what that means for your 2022 skincare routine –

Aries

Aries are all about being quick, simple, and efficient! Their go-to picks are multi-tasking products that have the goodness of multiple products in one and are hassle-free.

Top Picks – Kiehl’s Limited Edition Commemorative Calendula Herbal-Extract Toner, Kiehl’s Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Face and Neck Cream, Kiehl’s Centella Sensitive Facial Cleanser.

Taurus

Taurus is one of the most charming zodiac signs. They are attractive, youthful and love themselves some luxurious indulgence! This reflects in their product choices as well.

Top Picks – Kiehl’s Midnight Recovery Concentrate, Kiehl’s Limited Edition Commemorative Calendula Herbal-Extract Toner, Kiehl’s Limited Edition Heritage Ultra Facial Cream.

Gemini

Geminis are true neophiles! They believe in a skincare routine as flexible as theirs.

Top Picks – Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream, Kiehl’s Midnight Recovery Concentrate, Kiehl’s Calendula Herbal Extract Alcohol-Free Toner.

Cancer

Ruled by the moon, Cancerians are moody and very sensitive and are often seen as naturally beautiful. They love to pamper themselves with rich and effective products.

Top Picks – Kiehl’s Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleansing Mask, Kiehl’s Powerful-Strength Line-Reducing Concentrate, Kiehl’s Rare Earth Deep Pore Daily Cleanser.

Leo

This bold and brave zodiac craves nothing more than to stand out! Their skincare routine is just the same – bold and powerful.

Top Picks – Kiehl’s Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Face and Neck Cream, Kiehl’s Powerful-Strength Line-Reducing Concentrate, Kiehl’s Facial Fuel Energizing Face Wash.

Virgo

Virgos are all about being the Perfectionist! They’re meticulous and practice self-discipline. They aspire to achieve glowy and plump skin that exuberates their personality traits.

Top Picks – Kiehl’s Hydro-Plumping Re-Texturizing Serum Concentrate, Kiehl’s Clearly Corrective Brightening Smoothing Moisture Treatment, Kiehl’s Facial Fuel Energizing Face Wash.

Libra

It’s all about balance for a Libra. They love to go on a detox and maintain an attractive & youthful glow.

Top Picks – Kiehl’s Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleansing Mask, Kiehl’s Daily Reviving Concentrate, Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Oil-Free Cleanser.

Scorpio

Self-motivated with a strong personality! Scorpions love skincare products that are abundant and always on top!

Top Picks – Kiehl’s Calendula Deep Cleansing Foaming Face Wash, Kiehl’s Midnight Recovery Concentrate, Kiehl’s Calendula Herbal Extract Alcohol-Free Toner.

Sagittarius

Sagittarians are known for their adventurous and active lifestyle and for this reason they love their skincare to be simple and minimal.

Top Picks – Kiehl’s Ultra Light Daily UV Defense Anti-Pollution Sunscreen, Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream, Kiehl’s Midnight Recovery Concentrate.

Capricorn

Capricorns are realists! Quality over quantity is their winning recipe when it comes to their skincare regimen.

Top Picks – Kiehl’s Midnight Recovery Concentrate, Kiehl’s Limited Edition Commemorative Calendula Herbal-Extract Toner, Kiehl’s Limited Edition Heritage Ultra Facial Cream.

Aquarius

Aquarians are loyalists and their skin deserves the same loyalty. They love skin products that are effective and long-lasting.

Top Picks – Kiehl’s Clearly Corrective Brightening Exfoliating Daily Cleanser, Kiehl’s Midnight Recovery Concentrate, Kiehl’s Limited Edition Heritage Ultra Facial Cream.

Pisces

Known for being creative and emotional, Pisces loves a minimal yet impactful skincare routine that helps them achieve glowing skin.

Top Picks – Kiehl’s Calendula Deep Cleansing Foaming Face Wash, Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Moisturizer, Kiehl’s Clearly Corrective Brightening Smoothing Moisture Treatment.