This New Year, Vijay Sales celebrates 2nd Anniversary of Apple Days campaign; offers irresistible deals on products starting from 23rd December on its Website as well as retail stores

Mumbai, December 25, 2022: As we bid adieu to 2022, India’s leading electronics retail store chain Vijay Sales brings in yet another reason to cheer by announcing its 2nd Anniversary of the Apple Days Campaign from December 23 to 31. Consumers can avail best deals on all Apple products across its 120+ retail outlets as well as the Vijaysales.com.

To delight Apple fans, the consumer retail company has rolled out a very special price on the newly launched iPhone 14. Consumers can own it at an effective price of just Rs. 61,900 & here’s how:

The iPhone 14 which is usually priced at Rs. 79,900 is being offered at a deal price of Rs. 74,900 plus instant discount of Flat 5000 on HDFC Bank cards. Moreover, if you wish to exchange your existing smart phone & if it carries a minimum exchange value of Rs. 5000, it will be topped by another 3000 at Vijay Sales taking the total discount amount to Rs. 18,000 & the final price of the Latest iPhone 14 to just Rs. 61,900

There are also special pricings on other iPhones as well as the Series 8 Watch, AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) with MagSafe charging case, MacBooks, iPads, Watches, Apple Care +, Apple Accessories.

As a part of its Apple Days campaign, consumers can access unbelievable offers on all the devices with effective pricing including instant discounts:

In the smartphone category, iPhone 14 starts from Rs. 69,900; iPhone 14 Plus starts from Rs. 78,699; iPhone 14 Pro starts from 1,26,100; iPhone 14 Pro Max starts from 1,35,800; iPhone 12 starts from Rs. 52,900 and iPhone 13 starts from Rs. 62,900

In the iPad category, the iPad 9th Gen starts from Rs. 25,700; the iPad 10th Gen starts from Rs. 39,490; iPad Air 5th Gen starts at Rs. 51,700; and iPad Pro starts at Rs. 73,000.

In the laptop category, the MacBook Air with M1 chip starts at Rs. 77,900; the MacBook Air with M2 chip starts at Rs. 95,500; MacBook Pro with M2 Chip starts at Rs. 1,04,300; the MacBook Pro with M1 Pro Chip starts at Rs. 1,07,500; the MacBook Pro with M1 Pro Max Chip starts at Rs. 2,80,300.

In the Smartwatches Category, the Apple Watch Series 8 starts from Rs. 39,900; Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) starts from Rs. 26,000; Apple Watch Ultra starts from Rs 82,300.

In the audio Category, AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) will be available at Rs. 23,400.

Protect your Apple Devices by adding Apple Care+ with the purchase. Vijay Sales is also offering up to 20% off on Apple Care+.

Also get unbelievable discounts on Apple Care +. Don’t forget to protect your newly bought devices.