This New Year’s Indulge In An Ayurveda Inspired Skincare Ritual With Inveda Kumkumadi Tailam Combo – Prevents 9 Skin Problems

December 30, 2021 Rekha Nair Business 0

Ayurveda has been India’s best kept secret and can be applied to all aspects of our life, from healing to maintaining our skin. There is a cure for it all! In 2022, we can invest in our skincare by indulging in the luxurious Kumkumadi Tailam Combo from Inveda that prevents 9 major skin problems.

Kumkumadi Tailam is derived from the sacred saffron flower, it has numerous healing properties. From being used as a healing ointment, condiment to a dye, this versatile ingredient is found majorly in the foothills of the Himalayas.
Inveda Kumkumadi Tailam Combo.

Face Cream, Face Scrub, Face Oil with free Gua Sha and Jade Roller – The products are infused with 25+ natural herbs, purely the natural essence of saffron. In Ayurveda, Kumkuma or saffron is known to regulate the 3 types of human bodies (Doshas), namely Vata, Pitta & Kapha. It’s highly revered because of the rich concentration of essential vitamins, anti-inflammatory properties & a surplus of antioxidants that saffron oil possesses.

In the long run with constant use, it solves 9 major skin issues like pigmentation, acne spots, dark circles, sun tan, blemishes, bruises, and safeguards skin from wrinkles, dull skin, and bacterial infection. This kit gives toxin-free skin with an illuminating glow, helps in balancing oil levels, soothes dry skin and strengthens the defense mechanism of skin’s barriers.

