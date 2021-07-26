This Prime Day, simplify furniture shopping with Quality Verified Program on Amazon.in

With Prime Day live today , customers can now conveniently shop for reliable furniture & mattresses as part of its Quality Verified program on Amazon.in. This program offers a worry-free purchase with quality assurance on a wide range of products that undergo inspections on 20+ quality parameters such as workmanship, product functionality, stability and many more. This program covers a large selection of furniture including beds, mattresses, sofas & recliners, dining sets, entertainment units, wardrobes, tables, chairs, shoe racks, bookshelves etc. Customers can additionally enjoy a minimum 1-year warranty and be assured of getting exactly what they see on Amazon on products under the Quality Verified program, adding more value to their purchase.

More information about the Quality Verified Program can be read here.

Suchit Subhas, Director – Large Appliances & Furniture, Amazon India said, “We understand that furniture purchases are a high involvement decision for customers as they place strong emphasis on product quality. With the Quality Verified program, they can rely on the highest standards of quality assurance from Amazon with products being qualified on over 20 parameters to ensure customers get what they see. This Prime Day, customers can get access to Quality Verified products with a minimum 1-year warranty on a variety of furniture products like beds, mattresses, sofas & recliners, dining sets, entertainment units, wardrobes, tables, chairs, shoe racks and bookshelves amongst others.”

Avail great offers from Quality Verified Furniture selection from Amazon during Prime Day which is live until tomorrow, 27th July. Customers can enjoy a host of offers on Furniture & Mattresses from popular brands like Pepperfry, Wakefit, GreenSoul, Spacewood, SleepX, Amazon brand Solimo and more.

