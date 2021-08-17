This Raksha Bandhan, gift protection to each other with a range of stylish, ultra- protective double masks

Hyderabad: Raksha Bandhan is all about brothers protecting their sisters. This year celebrate the bond both ways. Appreciate the little moments of joy with each other and profess your silent gratitude and boundless affection.

Create a new trend this 2021 and celebrate the unique connection. Make our brothers feel loved and special too by gifting them something they can use every day. But during this pandemic, what do they need the most right now?

What have you planned? What gift are you going to give to your brother or sister this Rakhi? Well, it is not easy, but here is a listed a few stylish ranges of masks that will ensure safety amid this pandemic –

Louis Philippe UltraProtect ‘Double Defence’ Mask: These constitutes a 5-layer mask and 5-layer filter panel. The 5 layers in each mask are made of two layers of premium cotton for comfort and three layers of melt blown for high filtration. The fabric used is treated with HeiQ Viroblock which results in destruction of the possible contamination by viruses and bacteria on fabric providing utmost protection.

Van Heusen Antiviral Double Mask: Van Heusen Antiviral Double Mask masks a perfect choice to ensure the safety of your beloved brother or sister.