This Rakshabandhan Make A Right Skinvestment With Kiehl’s For Your Siblings

E-Gift Card

One can also treat their friends and family with their customized value E-Gift Card feature, which could also be a thoughtful and effortless way to express your appreciation and love towards them. Treat them with their customized value E-Gift Card feature, and let them go crazy at making their choice of purchase. It allows them to freely choose from the myriad of products Kiehl’s has to offer. Let them make a skinvestment of their own choice. This could also be a thoughtful and effortless way to express your appreciation and love towards them. Why not head straight to Kiehl’s to create a truly memorable gesture right away!

Price – INR 500 onwards

Heritage and Ind 2.jpg

Since 1851, Kiehl’s has been the pioneer in skincare, and to celebrate their 170 years of its founding and to celebrate this the brand has launched its HERITAGE COLLECTION. This is the perfect collection to gift your loving sibling, as the bestselling/classic products take on an impressive white and gold-decorated glass packaging. It has been made with environmentally friendly materials in adherence to Kiehl’s initiatives on sustainability for making future better.

Calendula Herbal-Extract Toner

Beloved by Kiehl’s customers since the 1960s, our cult-classic facial toner is formulated with Calendula, Allantoin and Great Burdock Root. Our gentle, soothing alcohol-free toner is formulated for normal-to-oily skin types, including sensitive skin. Featuring special limited edition Commemorative Collection packaging. It gently soothes and refreshes skin, cleanses skin without harsh or synthetic drying agents. It is suitable for normal-to-oily skin types, including sensitive skin.

Price – INR 2,800 for 230 ml

Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream

Kiehls – Heritage – Ultra Facial Cream.png

This facial cream has a unique lightweight texture and lasting 24-hour hydration to leave skin softer, smoother and visibly healthier. Formulated with Glacial Glycoprotein and olive-derived Squalane, this non-greasy, lightweight moisturizer immediately leaves skin 2.3X more hydrated, even in skin’s driest areas. Featuring special limited edition Commemorative Collection packaging. It provides lasting 24-hour hydration for soft, smooth, healthy-looking skin, balances even skin’s driest areas with 2.3X more moisture. This cream absorbs into skin easily with an ultra-lightweight texture and has been tested in everyday and extreme environments. It is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin

Price – INR 2250 for 50ml

Kiehl’s Midnight Recovery Concentrate

Formulated with Lavender Essential Oil and Evening Primrose Oil, our beloved nighttime facial oil helps restore skin overnight for radiant, younger-looking skin by morning. Featuring special limited edition Commemorative Collection packaging. It visibly reduces fine lines, refines skin’s texture and boosts radiance in just one night and helps smooth and firm skin’s appearance

This concentrate boosts essential moisture to help restore the appearance of tired-looking skin and replenishes skin at night when it is most receptive to repairing itself from daily aggressors and absorbs easily with a lightweight texture. This helps in achieving soft, supple and hydrated skin

Price – INR 5300 for 50ml