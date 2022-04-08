This Ramadan savour the authentic flavours from Novotel Pune

Pune, 08th April 2022: The culinary team at Novotel Pune is all set to enthral one and all with its authentic Iftaar menu for the month of Ramadan. Savour the authentic flavours of the season at its all-day dining restaurant The Square.

The Ramadan menu will include traditional Iftaar meals such as dry fruits, fruit juices, Ramadan drinks, bread, and other variety of dishes. The sumptuous Ramadan menu will have all the conventional dishes such as chicken Chaplee kebab, Mutton biryani, Arabic mezze, Dalcha murgh, Haleem, Nali Nihari, Gushtaba. Guests can end this delectable meal with some mouth-watering sugary delights such as Zoke shahi, Mahalabia Rose and Kunafa.

The hotel has also come up with luxury Iftaar meal boxes that can be customized according to your preferences and enjoyed in the comforts of your home. These can be easily ordered through Swiggy and Zomato.

What: Iftar Special Dinner

When: 2nd April to 2nd May

Where: The Square, Novotel Pune

Contact: +91 8411956581/ 2067056000