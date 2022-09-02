This September, MX Player has must-watch Original and International shows

2nd September, 2022; Mumbai, India: Come September, MX Player brings plenty of drama, fiction, romance, mystery and thrill with the series being launched in the month! With a mix of Original and international content, it’s time for your monthly OTT update, and the next thirty days have the best shows for you to be entertained.

As a part of MX Original Series slate is the social thriller Shiksha Mandal on 15th September.

Shiksha Mandal is a hard-hitting narrative inspired by true events that revolve around the biggest scam in the educational system in India. With a socially relevant premise, Shiksha Mandal will reveal corruption, fraud, cheating and criminal conspiracy that affects vulnerable students in India. This MX Original Series, launching on 15th September, is directed by Syed Ahmad Afzal and stars Gauahar Khan, Gulshan Devaiah and Pavan Raj Malhotra in lead roles.

Now, language barriers will not deprive you of exploring content from across the globe! In addition to Shiksha Mandal, as a part of their latest content category – MX VDesi, MX Player is also bringing 6 acclaimed international shows from across the globe, including one of the most popular K Drama ‘Boys Over Flowers’ which started the K wave in India with the same love of melodrama, intricate storylines and adrenaline-pumping action as us – all dubbed in your preferred regional language! Here’s a list –

Boys Over Flowers –

The 21-episode long Korean drama, ‘ Boys Over Flowers,’ starring Ku Hye Sun, Lee Min Ho, and Kim Hyun-Joong, launches on 7th September in Hindi. The blockbuster series follows the story of a humble girl who attends the prestigious Shin Hwa High School. She is immediately bullied by the leader of F4 (the four richest boys), who eventually falls in love with her. However, she has a crush on his best friend. Whom will she pick? Tune in to find out.

Alphas –

Up next is the Hollywood hit series ‘Alphas’. Alphas are ordinary citizens with amazing abilities, including superhuman physical and mental abilities, who operate within the Department of Defence. A secret group, led by pre-eminent neurologist Dr Lee Rosen, investigates cases that point to others with similar Alpha abilities. With its unique premise, this show will keep you on your toes throughout 12 episodes. The science fiction drama will stream in Hindi from 14th September onwards.

Secret of Love –

A fan of Chinese dramas but have difficulty finding the dubbed version of your favourite shows? All 30 episodes of the hit show ‘Secret of Love’ will stream in Hindi from 21st September onwards on MX Player. The show revolves around the story of Su Yi, who loses her memory after getting burnt in a fire accident. She meets Li Jia Cheng, who has countless ties to the incident. The pair form a tactical partnership of equal footing after Su Yi challenges his outlook and beliefs.

Signed, Sealed and Delivered – A crew of postal detectives seek to unravel the mysteries behind undeliverable letters and packages from the past, delivering them at crucial moments, in the Hollywood production ‘Signed, Sealed, and Delivered’. Watch 34 episodes of this series in Hindi starting September 21st.

Wild District –

After the signing and approval of the Colombian Peace Agreements, a deadly guerrilla warrior escapes from the forest and makes his way to Bogotá, where he attempts to reintegrate into society. Watch all 20 episodes of this Spanish series in Hindi streaming from September 28 onwards!

Innocent Defendant –

At the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office, a prosecutor wakes up one morning to discover that he is a death row inmate. He is temporarily amnesiac and is unaware of the events that led to his arrest. Before his time is out, he tries to jog his memory and clear his name. Catch this award-winning Korean series starring Seong Ji, Ki-joon Uhm, Jo Jae-yoon on September 28th in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Bengali, Kannada, and Malayalam!

Watch these and more only on MX Player this September!

