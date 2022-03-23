This Spring Shower Yourself With A Unique Touch of Leather By Brune & Bareskin

“Some old fashioned things like fresh air and sunshine are hard to beat”. But what if we add a tinge of color to the classic timeless accessories and turn it into a lovely reminder of how beautiful change can really be?!

With the ending chilling winters, there’s a hope for warmth and happiness to follow. What if you could have the clothes and accessories of your dreams? What if you could get them customized as per your taste? What if you could embrace who you are and celebrate yourself with a token of appreciation? This 2022, is all about new beginnings and bespoke is the next fashion trend to follow. Gone are the days of following world standards and limiting your options.The ball is in your court, it’s time to choose bespoke wear, it’s time to choose yourself!

Brune & Bareskin is the talk of the town for the aforementioned reasons and more. The promise of true bespoke offerings made from super premium materials of the highest quality has been carried well, and the brand has hit all the right notes with its craft, as is evident by the favor it has received from the Indian Cricket Team and many other Celebrities. Their shoes, jackets and accessories have proven to be perfect, with their luxurious fit, elite materials and aesthetic appeal.

The brand prides itself on its honed-to-perfection ability to craft custom-made items for its patrons to reflect their unique personalities and make their style truly a statement about them. From using rare and coveted materials like real Ostrich Leather to getting a sublime look for their handiwork each time they venture to create, they work their magic to ensure their patrons wear the best blend of art and comfortable high fashion.

Without further ado, Lets jump into the upcoming fashion trends for Spring and Summer, 2022 :



Duffle Bags

Post Covid easy to carry duffle bags are the new travel accessories to up your style game for those vacations after a stressful time.

COGNAC DEEP CUT CROCO MULTI-POCKETS SMOKEY FINISH LEATHER DUFFLE BAG BY BRUNE & BARESKIN

Price Details – INR 21,999/-

It is a handmade duffle bag which is crafted with precisely selected Deep Cut Croco Textured Leather. The cognac smokey patina finish gives it an artistic look. It is often said that finding the perfect partner for travelling is quite tough, with this Croco print bag you will not only find the best but also the most attractive one. It features multiple utility compartments. The large main compartment has the ample space to carry the clothes for a long weekend. On front and back of the bag it has two large zip pocket compartments to carry the essentials with easy access. It also features a dedicated zip show pocket to carry the footwear. The removable / adjustable shoulder strap provides the needed comfort while carrying it. It also has a handle to carry it quickly by hand. You can change the color and also ads your initials with our bespoke services.

Leather Sneakers

It’s time to embrace leather sneakers for those much awaited outings after having stayed at home almost forever!

WHITE HIGH ANKLE WITH CONTRASTING BROWN & TAN LEATHER SNEAKERS BY BRUNE & BARESKIN

Price Details – INR 9,999/-

The high-top style looks dapper when worn with jeans, joggers, khakis and shorts. The padded ankle collar design provides the flexibility, stylish look along with all day comfortability. Round toe and lace up design is always best-loved among fashionable folks. Rubberized E.V.A sole makes these sneakers very lightweight & comfy to wear all day & night.

Brogues

The era of work from home is finally over! It’s time to step into the office with your fashion game on point.

WOMEN’S BLACK PATENT & BEIGE SUEDE LEATHER DERBY FORMAL SHOES BY BRUNE

Price Details – INR 9,999/-

These Women Derby formal’s just look incredible from every angle. The Black & Beige combination makes it look different from other contrasts. Be unique to team up with Frocks, Jeans, other casuals & formals. Derby Shoes have always been evergreen to wear any season. Happy to share that, we can customize the Suede leather color according to your choice. Just talk to our customer care for the customization

Velvet Slide In Slippers

After a hectic day, what’s better than to slip into comfy wear at home and enjoy a relaxing time!

WOMEN’S RED & BLUE VELVET STRAP WHITE LEATHER SLIDE-IN SLIPPERS BY BRUNE & BARESKIN

Price Details – INR 2,999/-

These super soft white leather base ladies slippers are a must have of the season. The gel injected memory foam base is designed to provide you comfort while walking. We use special layering techniques to keep the base cozy and retain its shape. The red & blue strap with BARESKIN Lion Logo enhances the elegance further. Carry these with Jeans, Shorts, Capris and other casual wears to be style leader. Anti-Skid Rubber outer sole ensures the perfect walking grip.

Leather Accessories

Style your fashion outfits with the trendiest leather accessories ever!

BRUNE DIAMOND STITCHED HANDMADE PURPLE LEATHER KIT

Price Details – INR 2,999/-

BRUNE presents this special Leather Kit for all. This kit is quite very handy for the travellers as well. It provides easy access to the needy essentials.

WINE TWO FOLD BUTTON LOCK LEATHER PASSPORT HOLDER BY BRUNE

Price Details – INR 2,499/-

This specially designed leather wallet passport holder brings security and convenience to your traveling. It holds the passport effortlessly in a dedicated secure pocket. It features 5 staircase pockets on one side and 5 horizontally aligned pockets on the other end. The two-fold provides the extra ease to use it on the go and the magnetic titch button closure provides the extra security. The genuine leather made with the Patina regime makes it a perfect accessory to use for countless years.

CUSTOMISED TAN LEATHER WALLET, CARDHOLDER, BELT, KEYCHAIN BY BRUNE & BARESKIN

Price Details – INR 9,999/-

We take care of your needs, our artisans are committed to give their best to every customised product. These are especially customised Tan Leather Croco Wallet, Keychain, Belt, Cardholder with their name Initials on it. One Image is with KY Initials of customer & second one is with SG Initials. You can also get the same.

What are you waiting for ? You can click on the CUSTOMIZE NOW Button (Just above “ADD TO CART” button) & fill the form to submit your customization requirements. Or you can reach us by Call, Email, Whatsapp and DM.