This summer, JustMyRoots is bringing your childhood back in the form of Himayat and other juicy mangoes from across the country – here is how

June 2021: For most of us, summer is a nostalgic time. Remember the holidays – running around in the neighborhood, riding bicycles, going on adventures, making new friends, and eating mangoes. Sweet, delicious, juicy mangoes that you could slice, dice or shake. All of us have at least one story to tell about those days and mangoes. And even after all these years, mangoes are the one thing we can rely on to take us back to those days of glory.

And that is something, JustMyRoots, India’s first Perishable, Interstate, Food Supply Chain enabled e-commerce platform, understands very well. Which is why this mango season JustMyRoots is bringing your childhood back in the form of Mangoes. Now you can pick and choose from a range of different varieties like Rasaalu, Himayat and Banginapalli and order yummylicious mangoes straight to your home.

Native to states like Andhra Pradesh, Tamilnadu and West Bengal, these different varieties are bound to be the bundle of joy for you and your loved ones this summer.

JustMyRoots is getting these mangoes straight from the orchards and will deliver to your doorstep wherever you are across India. The mangoes are available in two different packs of two and ten kilograms. Packed and shipped to your doorstep in a special packaging, the mangoes will reach you fresh in no time at all.

A combination of sweet and sour memories from those good old days, mangoes are a must for everyone who is away from their family this summer. Order today for yourself and your family and loved ones and get set to creating new memories.

Link to order: https://justmyroots.com/home/shop-by-cuisine/mangoes

Speaking on this, Mr. Samiran Sengupta, Founder and CEO, JustMyRoots says, “Himsagar mangoes have been an intricate part of my childhood and I wanted to share that with our customers as well. As a company, we always strive for our customers to enjoy everything they order. That is why we ensure we offer the best products with nostalgia and happiness packed in every bite. During this difficult time, we want to bring smiles on our customer’s faces so we will keep expanding our menu to satisfy their cravings.”

About JustMyRoots:

JustMyRoots, India’s first Perishable, Interstate, Food Supply Chain enabled e-commerce platform which handles nostalgic food from different parts of the country, delivering pure nostalgia in the form of food.

The three co-founders of JustMyRoots, Samiran Sengupta, Promita Sengupta and Rajan Sachdeva, started transacting in 2018, with an aim to deliver Nostalgia meals unique to a particular region, JustMyRoots has come a long way in establishing their distribution cents in 16 cities and delivering in about 15000 pin-codes across the country. JustMyRoots has developed cutting-edge Packaging solutions (a combination of imported materials and products within the country) which helps in keeping highly perishable food products fresh for about 36 hours.