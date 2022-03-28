This summer make it a stress free week with these amazing Resorts

We all love travelling and we always plan our trips with our loved ones, friends or even just a solo trip. With our hectic schedule, it’s time to take a few days’ breaks, escape the daily routine, forget all your stress, turn off your phone, connect with Nature. A hill station or a private beach resort or just an escape to explore a hidden place. But confused about where to go?

So here is a list of resort to sit back and just have the chill vibes with yourself or with your loved ones and friends

1. Munjoh resort in Andaman & Nicobar



Looking to escape the cold with an active getaway? One of the most luxurious stays in Havelock and Port Blair is Munjoh – Luxury Boutique Resort. This resort has a little something for every lover. Services like Spa, breakfast in bed, event decoration are a few of their specialities. A beach house with a private island is all you need for this holiday. It is a welcoming haven with a range of rooms from a suite room to a beachside room, plus a private beach in one of the world’s most beautiful locations. One can plan their romantic date night under the stars admits the enchanting beaches, sparkling blue water, romantic serene, making it a perfect getaway.

Devi Ratn

Stretched 20 acres across the foot of the Aravalli mountains, Devi Ratn, our luxury hotel in Jaipur, is a kaleidoscopic rendition of everything Jaipur stands for with its avant-garde, surreal and intricate design. Courtyards, gardens and plunge pools seal the argument if any. An indulgent spa with signature treatments, stargazing, adventure activities, and indoor games make Devi Ratn a comprehensive work of art that’s hard to come by.

The Upper Deck Resort

Situated amidst the green surroundings of mountains. Located in Lonavala, a perfect place for a retreat. The reset is secluded and boasts of natural beauty and undisturbed tranquillity. The fresh springs situated in the deep woods provide the couple with a delightful experience.

The in-house restaurant serves delicious delicacies with a great view.

Hilton Shillim Estate Retreat & Spa

Have you ever wondered what it is like to stay in a luxurious resort? Here is a glimpse of it for your getaway. While looking for a luxurious experience with your valentine you get a cozy room, a great spa retreat, a view of the mountains and a feeling of relaxation and peace

Therasia

A piece of Santorini just 2 hours away from Mumbai.

A villa with a pool, amazing Santorini style courtyards and a separate section for parties and sit down dinners, making it perfect for your special occasions. This villa overlooks the lake and is perched on a hill in talegaon, between Lonavala and Pune.