This Summer Season, Mother Dairy Brings in over 15 New Products tapping into Indulgence & Convenience Spaces

Bangalore/Mumbai, April 2023: Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Pvt. Ltd., India’s leading milk and milk products major, today announced its new portfolio with over 15 new products for the summer season of 2023. These new products have been developed basis of deep consumer insights, aimed at tapping into indulgence and convenience spaces along with the evolving consumption occasions.
The new product line-up for this year includes a ready-to-consume Custard, 2 Cold Coffees, and over 10 Ice Cream variants. In addition, the company has enriched its Nutrifit Curd offering with Vitamins A & D. The newly introduced range will be available across major markets of the company through both traditional and new-age distribution channels.
Talking about the new product line-up, Mr. Manish Bandlish, Managing Director, Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd. said, “Given the diversity and evolution being witnessed in the needs and preferences of our consumers, we have embarked upon a journey to tap into new product spaces and categories. The introduction of these new products couldn’t have been timed any better as we move towards sprucing up our dairy products portfolio. In the next 3 years, we aim to introduce over 100 new products in order to reaffirm our position as one of the leading and consumer-centric dairy players in the industry; this year marks the beginning of this journey.”
Mr. Bandlish further added, “The new offerings are a natural fit for us in every way. Going ahead, we will be on a constant lookout for dairy-based products and categories amalgamated with value addition and innovation, to cater to the evolving consumer needs.”