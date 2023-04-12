This Summer Season, Mother Dairy Brings in over 15 New Products tapping into Indulgence & Convenience Spaces

Bangalore/Mumbai, April 2023: Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Pvt. Ltd., India’s leading milk and milk products major, today announced its new portfolio with over 15 new products for the summer season of 2023. These new products have been developed basis of deep consumer insights, aimed at tapping into indulgence and convenience spaces along with the evolving consumption occasions.

The new product line-up for this year includes a ready-to-consume Custard, 2 Cold Coffees, and over 10 Ice Cream variants. In addition, the company has enriched its Nutrifit Curd offering with Vitamins A & D. The newly introduced range will be available across major markets of the company through both traditional and new-age distribution channels.