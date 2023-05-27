This T20 season, Nestlé MUNCH gives young cricket fans a chance to meet their favourite T20 stars

Bengaluru, May 2023: Nestlé MUNCH amped up the excitement of the ongoing cricket season by becoming the “official crunch partner” for the three teams – Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore. As the cricket euphoria peaked in the country with the return of the T20 season, MUNCH launched an experiential campaign that gave fans a chance to play their favourite sport and meet the T20 stars.

Building on the cricket fervour, MUNCH unveiled special limited-edition packs featuring players from the three teams. Consumers could scan the QR code on the pack and get a one-of-a-kind digital gully cricketing experience with their favourite team. They stood a chance to win exciting merchandise and the top winners also got a chance to crunch it with their favourite T20 stars by meeting them for a one-of-its-kind VR playoff.