This Ugadi, usher in the festivities with BIBA’s Summer Spring Collection

New Delhi, April 5th, 2022: Bring in this New Year with your traditional style on point as you indulge in the festivities with your family and close friends. BIBA, India’s top ethnic wear brand, is ready to brighten your ugadi celebrations with its latest Spring Summer collection.

Entailing striking designs and vibrant colors, the style from the new collection is sure to make your summer even more fashionable. The collection comprises of trendy silhouettes that include new dresses, gorgeous salwar suits, smart kurtas and tops for women. If you are looking for latest ethnic wear for women in a variety of styles, patterns, and colors then let us assure you, BIBA has it all. The brand offers a contemporary range of mix & match which includes trendy kurtas, pants, skirts, tunics, kurtis, captivating coord sets, kaftan suit set and indie dresses. Even ethnic jewellery with a bit of a modern touch is also a part of BIBA’s new arrival collection. The evergreen magic of indigo is still there, and this time island tales has taken the magic of blue to the next level. For those who love the geometric print, the brand has designed a uniquely different collection. The whole collection owns earthy pattern and styles compatible with the trend. New collection by Biba includes latest ethnic wear mainly festive wear.

Some of the chosen best looks from the spring summer collection are:

Vibrant Yellow

Infuse fresh and festive style to your wardrobe this ugadi with this yellow palazzo set from BIBA. Tailored from a comfortable material with an all-over design, it features a mandarin neck and 3/4th sleeves. Team this set with a pair of sandal and beautiful silver earrings for a trendy outfit.

Salwar Love

Experiment with this new age steel blue colored cotton A-Line suit set for your next outing. Made from pure cotton, the set features a kurta with v neckline and three forth sleeves, an inner sleeveless lining, cross yoke salwar and matching dupatta.

Evergreen Elegance

Flaunt the gorgeous yellow straight suit set, with a touch of golden metallic elements. The vibrant colour, and straight silhouette makes it the ideal choice for dressy occasions. The suit set features a round neck straight kurta with three forth sleeves, slim pallazo pants and matching dupatta.

Simple yet stylish

Flaunt a look of elegance with this sky blue double layered kurta with slim pants. It is made from art silk. The inner lining has a flared fit and outer layer has a straight fit with a round neckline and three forth sleeves. This outfit is perfect for your Ugadi festivity. Our range of casual kurtas are a great way to mix and match different styles and create multiple looks.

BIBA Mom & Me Collection

Enjoy this ugadi with your kiddo in this floral yellow garara suit set. Do we need to mention that your twinning game can’t get any better than this! It is made from pure cotton. The kurta has a flared silhouette and features a round neckline with three forth sleeves. Complete your look and your little angel look with matching garara bottoms and dupatta.