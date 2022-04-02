This ‘Utkal Divas’ TATA Tea Premium celebrates Odisha’s ‘kadak’ spirit with a unique 3D Projection Mapping

April 2nd 2022: As part of its latest hyper-local approach to celebrating regional pride, Tata Tea Premium – Desh ki Chai, engaged consumers with a specially created larger than life 3D Projection Mapping Show on Esplanade Mall, Bhubaneswar. With an objective to highlight the iconic pride elements of Odisha, the initiative is about showcasing Odisha’s rich heritage on Utkal Divas as part of Tata Tea Premium’s commitment to celebrate Odisha and further strengthen the connect it enjoys with consumers

From its magnificent world-renowned temples to its exquisite handicrafts, from its intricate dance forms to its pristine beaches, and above all its resilient people, the spirit of Odisha can be best defined as ‘Kadak’ and colourful. Tata Tea Premium has therefore crafted a special blend for Odisha that is as strong as the resilience of its people, reinforcing the brand’s proposition aptly. Further building on this connect, on this Odisha Day, Tata Tea Premium celebrates these motifs of pride from the state, through a larger than life visual form of 3 D projection mapping. The event took place on the facades of Esplanade One Mall, Bhubaneswar