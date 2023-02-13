This Valentine’s Day, Boddess celebrates love in all forms & across generations with the Heart To Heart campaign

Is Valentine’s Day only for those experiencing love for the very first time? Should one only reserve the day of love for a spouse or partner? Boddess, the multi-beauty, omni-channel platform is all set to change the universally accepted albeit archaic notion of Valentine’s Day with the Heart To Heart campaign.

True love transcends the traditional concept of romantic relationships and has definitely evolved over the years. Boddess is an advocate of love in all its glory and every form that it manifests in. The Heart To Heart campaign urges you to celebrate this beautiful day by infusing it with modernity and inclusivity. Love is for everyone; two youngsters who have just met, best gal pals, LGBTQIA Couples, your four-legged companion, the generation that has seen it all and today’s youth that seeks to find love and happiness within themselves.

The campaign features various content creators from the country and showcases their very own unique celebrations and the evolution of love.