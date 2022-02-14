This Valentine’s Day, Celebrates all bonds of love and friendship at Infiniti Mall

Mumbai, 14th February 2022: The day of love is best celebrated with loved ones. And we at Infiniti Mall love our patrons and so, this Valentine’s Day, avail special offers and discounts to make it extra special for your loved one with a gift & witness unique festivities for the day of love celebrating all bonds of love and friendship with a beautiful photo booth themed with hearts and flowers across mall premises.

x

Infiniti Mall has been at the forefront of implementing stringent safety procedures to ensure that both employees and customers are completely safe. All contact points, such as sensor-based parking ticket dispensers, elevator buttons, lavatory taps, soap dispensers, and drinkable waterspouts, have been made contactless as part of the mall’s many safety measures.

So, what are you waiting for…get ready to celebrate the day of love at Infiniti Mall, Andheri & Malad.