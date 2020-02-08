This Valentine’s Day, Indulge in a romantic escapade at Alila Diwa Goa

Valentine’s Day is around the corner and if you have still not decided where to head on this day of love, worry not. Alila Diwa Goa is just the place you will love. The luxury property that sits perfectly in the lap of the lush green paddy field of South Goa is all set for to make your Valentine’s day truly memorable. Check-in or simply walk in to experience the unlimited choices in food at any of their restaurants. Besides specially curated V day menu for couples, the hotel is sure to entice you with an array of unique gestures arranged specially for your loved one.

Alila Diwa Goa will be beautifully decked up with flowers and candles to welcome the couples. Ignite the romanticism with a mouth-watering four course menu, a complimentary bottle of sparkling wine of your choice, an artfully arranged bouquet of flowers along with a deliciously gooey chocolate cake. The romantic setup is further enhanced with iPod dock for music and a personal butler service.

Alila Diwa Goa promises private and intimate dining experience. So, relive your beautiful moments, steal a kiss or take new vows amidst beautiful façade of contemporary Goan architecture with high pitched roofs, wide verandahs and tranquil courtyards. The lush property is highly recommended for its SPA Alila where one can opt for a curated 60-minute couple spa followed by a romantic Jacuzzi experience with a bottle of wine and chocolate platter to delight your senses.

The gorgeous resort delivers the best of the experiences with a wondrous mix of nature, culture and lifestyle, offering guests an opportunity to escape from the constant hustle-and-bustle of the city life and re-energize with the much-needed relaxation. This Valentine’s Day is a perfect chance to get away with your special one and celebrate your love with world class service by Alila Diwa Goa.

Valentine’s Day Special Private Dining Experience + Couple Spa

We offer a choice of 4 venues for a private and intimate dining experience for the couple at INR 20,000 + taxes. It also includes a 60-minute couple spa followed by a romantic Jacuzzi experience with bottle of wine and chocolate platter.

Blissful Romance by Spa Alila

INR 8,200 + taxes per couple